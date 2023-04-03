Released on Mondays and playable for the whole week, this 100% CANCON 58min show counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favorites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
01. Aysanabee, DJ Snub, Dan General - We Were Here (DJ Snub Remix) 02. Kx5, Elderbrook - When I Talk 03. Kelland, WAILD - All I Wanted 04. Nathan Barato - Medium Return (Extended Mix) 05. Bob Moses, CRi - Hanging On (CRi Remix)
CLASSIC CUT 06. Paul E Lopes, Augusta, Sacha Williamson - See Thru You
07. Felix Cartal, Daya - Love You More 08. Daniel Dubb, Kyla Millette - On My Mind
FRESHLY PRESSED 09. Hatiras, Peter Brown - I Am Ready
10. Somna, Sarah de Warren - Satellites 11. DVBBS - After Hours
ONE TO WATCH 12. Sebb Junior, Hatiras - Breathe (Feel Fine) - Radio Edit