Subtitle: Counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast

Released on Mondays and playable for the whole week, this 100% CANCON 58min show counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favorites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to.

Notes: The Canadian Electronic Top 10 counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favourites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to.



seansavage.ca

All Socials: @themixsessions



01. Aysanabee, DJ Snub, Dan General - We Were Here (DJ Snub Remix)

02. Kx5, Elderbrook - When I Talk

03. Kelland, WAILD - All I Wanted

04. Nathan Barato - Medium Return (Extended Mix)

05. Bob Moses, CRi - Hanging On (CRi Remix)



CLASSIC CUT

06. Paul E Lopes, Augusta, Sacha Williamson - See Thru You



07. Felix Cartal, Daya - Love You More

08. Daniel Dubb, Kyla Millette - On My Mind



FRESHLY PRESSED

09. Hatiras, Peter Brown - I Am Ready



10. Somna, Sarah de Warren - Satellites

11. DVBBS - After Hours



ONE TO WATCH

12. Sebb Junior, Hatiras - Breathe (Feel Fine) - Radio Edit



13. HNTR - Oh Please



