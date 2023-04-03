The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Canadian Electronic Top 10
Counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast
Weekly Program
Sean Savage
 Amplified Radio Network  Contact Contributor
Released on Mondays and playable for the whole week, this 100% CANCON 58min show counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favorites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
2023 Sean Savage
The Canadian Electronic Top 10 counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favourites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to.

seansavage.ca
All Socials: @themixsessions

01. Aysanabee, DJ Snub, Dan General - We Were Here (DJ Snub Remix)
02. Kx5, Elderbrook - When I Talk
03. Kelland, WAILD - All I Wanted
04. Nathan Barato - Medium Return (Extended Mix)
05. Bob Moses, CRi - Hanging On (CRi Remix)

CLASSIC CUT
06. Paul E Lopes, Augusta, Sacha Williamson - See Thru You

07. Felix Cartal, Daya - Love You More
08. Daniel Dubb, Kyla Millette - On My Mind

FRESHLY PRESSED
09. Hatiras, Peter Brown - I Am Ready

10. Somna, Sarah de Warren - Satellites
11. DVBBS - After Hours

ONE TO WATCH
12. Sebb Junior, Hatiras - Breathe (Feel Fine) - Radio Edit

13. HNTR - Oh Please

3.4.23. The Canadian Electronic Top 10 Download Program Podcast
1 hour self contained show.
00:00:00 1 April 3, 2023
Toronto,Canada
