We'll hear tax time tunes from Angie Fisher and Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, journey to the Crescent City with Eddie Bo and Professor Longhair, and Stomp All Night with former Poet Laureate Joy Harjo.
UpFront Soul #2023.14 Playlist PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1)
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA Richard "Groove" Holmes "Flyjack" from Night Glider ENDRECHERI "4 10 Cake" from NARALIEN Lonnie Smith "Afrodesia" from Afrodesia Bootsy Collins "I'd Rather Be with You" from Stretchin' Out In Bootsy's Rubber Band Black Ivory "Walking Downtown (Saturday Night)" from Black Ivory Milt Jackson "I'm Not So Sure" from The Soul Jazz Legacy - CTI: The Master Collection Volume 2 Blay Ambolley "Afrika Yie" from Ketan Joy Harjo "Stomp All Night" from I Pray For My Enemies Nina Simone "Peace Of Mind" from Essential Nina Simone Joan Armatrading "All the Way From America" from Me Myself I Dream Warriors "My Definition Of A Boombastic Jazz Style" from And Now the Legacy Begins Comparsa Universitaria de la Laguna "Zoologico Negro" Hung Cuong "Tuy Anh Tuy Em" from Saigon Supersound Vol. 3 Siti Muharam "A1 Machozi ya Huba" from Siti of Unguja Maleem Mahmoud Ghania with Pharoah Sanders "Mahraba" from The Trance of Seven Colors Bernard "Pretty" Purdie "Caravan" from Soul Drums Fats Waller "Your Feets Too Big" from The Essential Fats Waller Horace Tapscott "For Fats" from The Giant Is Awakened Professor Longhair "Her Mind Is Gone" from Way Down In New Orleans Eddie Bo "Solid Foundation" from Eddie Bo Selected Favorites Oliver Morgan "Who Shot the La La" Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings "What If We All Stopped Paying Taxes" from Daptone Records Singles Collection: Volume 2 Kashmere Stage Band "Keep Doing It" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974 Angie Fisher "I.R.S." Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M