UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
We'll hear tax time tunes from Angie Fisher and Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, journey to the Crescent City with Eddie Bo and Professor Longhair, and Stomp All Night with former Poet Laureate Joy Harjo.
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Richard "Groove" Holmes "Flyjack" from Night Glider
ENDRECHERI "4 10 Cake" from NARALIEN
Lonnie Smith "Afrodesia" from Afrodesia
Bootsy Collins "I'd Rather Be with You" from Stretchin' Out In Bootsy's Rubber Band
Black Ivory "Walking Downtown (Saturday Night)" from Black Ivory
Milt Jackson "I'm Not So Sure" from The Soul Jazz Legacy - CTI: The Master Collection Volume 2
Blay Ambolley "Afrika Yie" from Ketan
Joy Harjo "Stomp All Night" from I Pray For My Enemies
Nina Simone "Peace Of Mind" from Essential Nina Simone
Joan Armatrading "All the Way From America" from Me Myself I
Dream Warriors "My Definition Of A Boombastic Jazz Style" from And Now the Legacy Begins
Comparsa Universitaria de la Laguna "Zoologico Negro"
Hung Cuong "Tuy Anh Tuy Em" from Saigon Supersound Vol. 3
Siti Muharam "A1 Machozi ya Huba" from Siti of Unguja
Maleem Mahmoud Ghania with Pharoah Sanders "Mahraba" from The Trance of Seven Colors
Bernard "Pretty" Purdie "Caravan" from Soul Drums
Fats Waller "Your Feets Too Big" from The Essential Fats Waller
Horace Tapscott "For Fats" from The Giant Is Awakened
Professor Longhair "Her Mind Is Gone" from Way Down In New Orleans
Eddie Bo "Solid Foundation" from Eddie Bo Selected Favorites
Oliver Morgan "Who Shot the La La"
Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings "What If We All Stopped Paying Taxes" from Daptone Records Singles Collection: Volume 2
Kashmere Stage Band "Keep Doing It" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974
Angie Fisher "I.R.S."
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M

00:58:59 1 April 3, 2023
Blue Hill ME (Wabanaki territory)
