Notes: UpFront Soul #2023.14 Playlist

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Richard "Groove" Holmes "Flyjack" from Night Glider

ENDRECHERI "4 10 Cake" from NARALIEN

Lonnie Smith "Afrodesia" from Afrodesia

Bootsy Collins "I'd Rather Be with You" from Stretchin' Out In Bootsy's Rubber Band

Black Ivory "Walking Downtown (Saturday Night)" from Black Ivory

Milt Jackson "I'm Not So Sure" from The Soul Jazz Legacy - CTI: The Master Collection Volume 2

Blay Ambolley "Afrika Yie" from Ketan

Joy Harjo "Stomp All Night" from I Pray For My Enemies

Nina Simone "Peace Of Mind" from Essential Nina Simone

Joan Armatrading "All the Way From America" from Me Myself I

Dream Warriors "My Definition Of A Boombastic Jazz Style" from And Now the Legacy Begins

Comparsa Universitaria de la Laguna "Zoologico Negro"

Hung Cuong "Tuy Anh Tuy Em" from Saigon Supersound Vol. 3

Siti Muharam "A1 Machozi ya Huba" from Siti of Unguja

Maleem Mahmoud Ghania with Pharoah Sanders "Mahraba" from The Trance of Seven Colors

Bernard "Pretty" Purdie "Caravan" from Soul Drums

Fats Waller "Your Feets Too Big" from The Essential Fats Waller

Horace Tapscott "For Fats" from The Giant Is Awakened

Professor Longhair "Her Mind Is Gone" from Way Down In New Orleans

Eddie Bo "Solid Foundation" from Eddie Bo Selected Favorites

Oliver Morgan "Who Shot the La La"

Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings "What If We All Stopped Paying Taxes" from Daptone Records Singles Collection: Volume 2

Kashmere Stage Band "Keep Doing It" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974

Angie Fisher "I.R.S."

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M