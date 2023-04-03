SIPS – On this episode we discuss Chateau Montelena and Davis Estates. Stellar flight from both vineyards. Front mouth tannins vs. Back mouth tannins – discuss. Our discussion drifts on the aromatic elements influencing the wine, including a garbage dump. Phase V should be on your list of must drink wines.
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Good ol Gal Denise, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob SIPS – On this episode we discuss Chateau Montelena and Davis Estates. Stellar flight from both vineyards. Front mouth tannins vs. Back mouth tannins – discuss. Our discussion drifts on the aromatic elements influencing the wine, including a garbage dump. Phase V should be on your list of must drink wines. We will be discussing this wine and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:
Chateau Montelena 2019 Chardonnay - 4 SIPS Chateau Montelena 2019 Cabernet- 4 SIPS Chateau Montelena Estate 2018 Cabernet - 4 SIPS Davis Estates 2019 Pinot Noir - 4 SIPS Davis Estates 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon - 4 SIPS Davis Estates 2015 Phase V - 5 SIPS