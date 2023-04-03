Notes: Right this way

@ChMontelena @DavisEstatesNV #wine #californiawine #podcast #radioshow #foodpodcast



Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Good ol Gal Denise, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob

SIPS – On this episode we discuss Chateau Montelena and Davis Estates. Stellar flight from both vineyards. Front mouth tannins vs. Back mouth tannins – discuss. Our discussion drifts on the aromatic elements influencing the wine, including a garbage dump. Phase V should be on your list of must drink wines. We will be discussing this wine and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:



Chateau Montelena 2019 Chardonnay - 4 SIPS

Chateau Montelena 2019 Cabernet- 4 SIPS

Chateau Montelena Estate 2018 Cabernet - 4 SIPS

Davis Estates 2019 Pinot Noir - 4 SIPS

Davis Estates 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon - 4 SIPS

Davis Estates 2015 Phase V - 5 SIPS

info@sipssudsandsmokes.com

TW- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes

Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.

Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.

Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads

Download your copy here:

https://amzn.to/2Xblorc

The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

