Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Wines from Chateau Montelena and Davis Estates
SIPS – On this episode we discuss Chateau Montelena and Davis Estates. Stellar flight from both vineyards. Front mouth tannins vs. Back mouth tannins – discuss. Our discussion drifts on the aromatic elements influencing the wine, including a garbage dump. Phase V should be on your list of must drink wines.
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Audioport, Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud
Producer: Made Man Bob
Right this way
@ChMontelena @DavisEstatesNV #wine #californiawine #podcast #radioshow #foodpodcast

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Good ol Gal Denise, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob
SIPS – On this episode we discuss Chateau Montelena and Davis Estates. Stellar flight from both vineyards. Front mouth tannins vs. Back mouth tannins – discuss. Our discussion drifts on the aromatic elements influencing the wine, including a garbage dump. Phase V should be on your list of must drink wines. We will be discussing this wine and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:

Chateau Montelena 2019 Chardonnay - 4 SIPS
Chateau Montelena 2019 Cabernet- 4 SIPS
Chateau Montelena Estate 2018 Cabernet - 4 SIPS
Davis Estates 2019 Pinot Noir - 4 SIPS
Davis Estates 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon - 4 SIPS
Davis Estates 2015 Phase V - 5 SIPS
info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
TW- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

Episode 510 Download Program Podcast
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
00:52:29 1 April 3, 2023
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
  View Script
    
 00:52:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
