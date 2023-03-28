Summary: The traditions of Guatemalan women's weaving and of wearing of their hand-woven huipiles (blouses) were disrupted not only by the recent genocidal war, but also by colonialism, racial discrimination and classism. In this report you hear women who are learning to weave in a class offered by AFEDES (the Women's Association for the Development of Sacatepequez). They say what it means to regain their culture and traditions after sometimes generations of disruption. Featured Speakers: Twenty-seven year old Ilda Coralia Mecur Yucute is a student in the weaving class; her two children play in the room (the daughter's name is Emily). Martha Julia is a former student and now an instructor at the weaving school in Santiago Sacatepequez. Anna-Catherine Brigida provides narration about the history and present legal situation around the Guatemalan genocide. Produced by Anna-Catherine Brigida. Voiceovers: Elle Brigida and Jeannie Gould.