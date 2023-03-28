The traditions of Guatemalan women's weaving and of wearing of their hand-woven huipiles (blouses) were disrupted not only by the recent genocidal war, but also by colonialism, racial discrimination and classism. In this report you hear women who are learning to weave in a class offered by AFEDES (the Women's Association for the Development of Sacatepequez). They say what it means to regain their culture and traditions after sometimes generations of disruption. Featured Speakers: Twenty-seven year old Ilda Coralia Mecur Yucute is a student in the weaving class; her two children play in the room (the daughter's name is Emily). Martha Julia is a former student and now an instructor at the weaving school in Santiago Sacatepequez. Anna-Catherine Brigida provides narration about the history and present legal situation around the Guatemalan genocide. Produced by Anna-Catherine Brigida. Voiceovers: Elle Brigida and Jeannie Gould.
Find more about AFEDES and the national weaving movement to which it belongs: https://www.facebook.com/mujeresafedes/
in Santiago Sacatepequez, Guatemala, most residents are indigenous Mayans from the Kakchiquel community, where weaving on backstrap looms is a venerable tradition. But decades of genocidal war, racial discrimination, and economic dislocation has broken the tradition for many. This local weaving school has given over 1,500 women the chance to learn what their mothers could not teach them and recover their history, identity, and cultural pride. As of 2023 the organization, AFEDES, has become a major part of an influential nationwide movement of indigenous weavers.