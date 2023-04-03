The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
First a big shout out to my guest host from my last time on the air. Andrew “RVA Playlist Guy ” Cothern killed it. I have a lot planned for tonight’s show. A lot of short sets around different themes including:
Clothing Optional Baseball Accordion Tracks Blow Up The Charlottesville Blues Band Allstars Wattstax Gospel for Easter Sunday
Wow – I think we’ll get to it all. That’s the plan.
The Haberdasher
Something Weird Nude on the Moon - Trailer The Best of Doris Wishman Modern Harmonic Tipsy Nude on the Moon Trip Tease Asphodel The Nude Party Nashville Record Co. Midnight Manor New West Records The Skeletons Take me out to the ball game In the Flesh! Demon Records Steve Poltz It's Baseball Season Stardust and Satellites Red House Records Peter Cooper Opening Day Opening Day Red Beet Records Chuck Brodsky Ballad of Eddie Klepp The Baseball Ballads ChuckBrodsky.com Records Marlene Dietrich I May Never Go Home Any More Marlene Dietrich - Time For Love Original Recordings 1939 –1957 Delta Diana Burco Mal Amores Mal Amores - Single Codiscos Tin Can Fish Band Only Love Remains Laddies Good Fight Canned Goods Herbie Hancock Verushka, Pt. 1 Blow-Up (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) WaterTower Music Serge Gainsbourg 69 année érotique (feat. Jane Birkin) Jane Birkin & Serge Gainsbourg Universal Music Division Mercury Records Luna Bonnie & Clyde Penthouse Beggars Banquet The Yardbirds Stroll On (From "Blow-Up") 1966 (Live & Rare) Repertoire Records (UK) Limited David Hemmings Back Street Mirror Happens Nifty Music, Inc. Rick Wakeman The David Hemmings Voice Collection: A. Camp The Missing Half Voiceprint Rick Wakeman Twelfth Street Rag The Missing Half Voiceprint Herbie Hancock The Thief Blow-Up (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) WaterTower Music The Charlottesville Allstars Bumble Bee Tip Your Waitress Adelphi Records The Nighthawks Love's So Hard (To Understand) Side Pocket Shot Adelphi Records Buddy & Ella Johnson A Pretty Girl (A Cadillac and Some Money) Gotta Go Upside Your Head: The Rock'n'Roll Years 1953-55 Rev-Ola Bandstand Doug Jay & The Blue Jays Seven Nights To Rock U.S. Rock - Back On Track Darrow The Charlottesville Allstars Tell Mama - with Horns Tip Your Waitress Adelphi Records Louise McCord You'd Better Get a Move On Music From the Festival and Film - Wattstax Stax Soulive Outrage No Place Like Soul (Japan Edition) Columbia Music Entertainment, Inc. Lee Sain Them Hot Pants Music From Wattstax the Festival and Film Stax Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite You Found Another Lover (I Lost Another Friend) Get Up! Stax Nina Simone Children Go Where I Send You The Best of - The Colpix Years Parlophone UK Sam Cooke & The Soul Stirrers Must Jesus Bear This Cross Alone? Sam Cooke And The Soul Stirrers Specialty Records The Velvet Underground & Nico Heroin 20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection: Best of the Velvet Underground Polydor