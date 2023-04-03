Notes: Hey Listeners,



First a big shout out to my guest host from my last time on the air. Andrew “RVA Playlist Guy ” Cothern killed it. I have a lot planned for tonight’s show. A lot of short sets around different themes including:



Clothing Optional

Baseball

Accordion Tracks

Blow Up

The Charlottesville Blues Band Allstars

Wattstax

Gospel for Easter Sunday



Wow – I think we’ll get to it all. That’s the plan.



The Haberdasher



Something Weird Nude on the Moon - Trailer The Best of Doris Wishman Modern Harmonic

Tipsy Nude on the Moon Trip Tease Asphodel

The Nude Party Nashville Record Co. Midnight Manor New West Records

The Skeletons Take me out to the ball game In the Flesh! Demon Records

Steve Poltz It's Baseball Season Stardust and Satellites Red House Records

Peter Cooper Opening Day Opening Day Red Beet Records

Chuck Brodsky Ballad of Eddie Klepp The Baseball Ballads ChuckBrodsky.com Records

Marlene Dietrich I May Never Go Home Any More Marlene Dietrich - Time For Love Original Recordings 1939 –1957 Delta

Diana Burco Mal Amores Mal Amores - Single Codiscos

Tin Can Fish Band Only Love Remains Laddies Good Fight Canned Goods

Herbie Hancock Verushka, Pt. 1 Blow-Up (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) WaterTower Music

Serge Gainsbourg 69 année érotique (feat. Jane Birkin) Jane Birkin & Serge Gainsbourg Universal Music Division Mercury Records

Luna Bonnie & Clyde Penthouse Beggars Banquet

The Yardbirds Stroll On (From "Blow-Up") 1966 (Live & Rare) Repertoire Records (UK) Limited

David Hemmings Back Street Mirror Happens Nifty Music, Inc.

Rick Wakeman The David Hemmings Voice Collection: A. Camp The Missing Half Voiceprint

Rick Wakeman Twelfth Street Rag The Missing Half Voiceprint

Herbie Hancock The Thief Blow-Up (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) WaterTower Music

The Charlottesville Allstars Bumble Bee Tip Your Waitress Adelphi Records

The Nighthawks Love's So Hard (To Understand) Side Pocket Shot Adelphi Records

Buddy & Ella Johnson A Pretty Girl (A Cadillac and Some Money) Gotta Go Upside Your Head: The Rock'n'Roll Years 1953-55 Rev-Ola Bandstand

Doug Jay & The Blue Jays Seven Nights To Rock U.S. Rock - Back On Track Darrow

The Charlottesville Allstars Tell Mama - with Horns Tip Your Waitress Adelphi Records

Louise McCord You'd Better Get a Move On Music From the Festival and Film - Wattstax Stax

Soulive Outrage No Place Like Soul (Japan Edition) Columbia Music Entertainment, Inc.

Lee Sain Them Hot Pants Music From Wattstax the Festival and Film Stax

Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite You Found Another Lover (I Lost Another Friend) Get Up! Stax

Nina Simone Children Go Where I Send You The Best of - The Colpix Years Parlophone UK

Sam Cooke & The Soul Stirrers Must Jesus Bear This Cross Alone? Sam Cooke And The Soul Stirrers Specialty Records

The Velvet Underground & Nico Heroin 20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection: Best of the Velvet Underground Polydor

