Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

First a big shout out to my guest host from my last time on the air. Andrew “RVA Playlist Guy ” Cothern killed it. I have a lot planned for tonight’s show. A lot of short sets around different themes including:

Clothing Optional
Baseball
Accordion Tracks
Blow Up
The Charlottesville Blues Band Allstars
Wattstax
Gospel for Easter Sunday

Wow – I think we’ll get to it all. That’s the plan.

The Haberdasher

Something Weird Nude on the Moon - Trailer The Best of Doris Wishman Modern Harmonic
Tipsy Nude on the Moon Trip Tease Asphodel
The Nude Party Nashville Record Co. Midnight Manor New West Records
The Skeletons Take me out to the ball game In the Flesh! Demon Records
Steve Poltz It's Baseball Season Stardust and Satellites Red House Records
Peter Cooper Opening Day Opening Day Red Beet Records
Chuck Brodsky Ballad of Eddie Klepp The Baseball Ballads ChuckBrodsky.com Records
Marlene Dietrich I May Never Go Home Any More Marlene Dietrich - Time For Love Original Recordings 1939 –1957 Delta
Diana Burco Mal Amores Mal Amores - Single Codiscos
Tin Can Fish Band Only Love Remains Laddies Good Fight Canned Goods
Herbie Hancock Verushka, Pt. 1 Blow-Up (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) WaterTower Music
Serge Gainsbourg 69 année érotique (feat. Jane Birkin) Jane Birkin & Serge Gainsbourg Universal Music Division Mercury Records
Luna Bonnie & Clyde Penthouse Beggars Banquet
The Yardbirds Stroll On (From "Blow-Up") 1966 (Live & Rare) Repertoire Records (UK) Limited
David Hemmings Back Street Mirror Happens Nifty Music, Inc.
Rick Wakeman The David Hemmings Voice Collection: A. Camp The Missing Half Voiceprint
Rick Wakeman Twelfth Street Rag The Missing Half Voiceprint
Herbie Hancock The Thief Blow-Up (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) WaterTower Music
The Charlottesville Allstars Bumble Bee Tip Your Waitress Adelphi Records
The Nighthawks Love's So Hard (To Understand) Side Pocket Shot Adelphi Records
Buddy & Ella Johnson A Pretty Girl (A Cadillac and Some Money) Gotta Go Upside Your Head: The Rock'n'Roll Years 1953-55 Rev-Ola Bandstand
Doug Jay & The Blue Jays Seven Nights To Rock U.S. Rock - Back On Track Darrow
The Charlottesville Allstars Tell Mama - with Horns Tip Your Waitress Adelphi Records
Louise McCord You'd Better Get a Move On Music From the Festival and Film - Wattstax Stax
Soulive Outrage No Place Like Soul (Japan Edition) Columbia Music Entertainment, Inc.
Lee Sain Them Hot Pants Music From Wattstax the Festival and Film Stax
Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite You Found Another Lover (I Lost Another Friend) Get Up! Stax
Nina Simone Children Go Where I Send You The Best of - The Colpix Years Parlophone UK
Sam Cooke & The Soul Stirrers Must Jesus Bear This Cross Alone? Sam Cooke And The Soul Stirrers Specialty Records
The Velvet Underground & Nico Heroin 20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection: Best of the Velvet Underground Polydor

02:00:00 1 April 3, 2023
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
