Summary: This week, on the Global Research News Hour, with a story of the destruction of major natural gas pipelines being orchestrated by Washington, we dig deep into this exclusive report by none other than the journalist himself, Seymour Hersh. With an interview taking up the lion’s share of the hour, he discusses the attack, the lack of interest by players at the UN for an independent and non-partisan investigation, and also the fading of the popularity of his work among mainstream papers and reporters. As well, he mentions his thoughts about the My Lai Massacre that won him a Pulitzer nearly 55 years after it happened. In the final phase of our show we will also hear from a friend and colleague of his, Former CIA analyst Ray McGovern, about how he makes sense of Russia’s behavior over the past year and what is likely to happen in the future.