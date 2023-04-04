The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 383
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Seymour Hersh, Ray McGovern
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
This week, on the Global Research News Hour, with a story of the destruction of major natural gas pipelines being orchestrated by Washington, we dig deep into this exclusive report by none other than the journalist himself, Seymour Hersh. With an interview taking up the lion’s share of the hour, he discusses the attack, the lack of interest by players at the UN for an independent and non-partisan investigation, and also the fading of the popularity of his work among mainstream papers and reporters. As well, he mentions his thoughts about the My Lai Massacre that won him a Pulitzer nearly 55 years after it happened. In the final phase of our show we will also hear from a friend and colleague of his, Former CIA analyst Ray McGovern, about how he makes sense of Russia’s behavior over the past year and what is likely to happen in the future.
Interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:13 1 April 4, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:59:13  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 