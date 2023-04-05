The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Waking People to the Danger of the US Proxy War with Russia and the Peril of All-Out World War 3: Annie Day, Paul Street
Weekly Program
Annie Day (The RevComs); Paul Street (Historian, Author and Activist)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Paul Street speaks with Andy Zee on the danger of the US proxy war in Ukraine, and the fact that all too many progressives are not opposing it. Annie Day talks with guest host Sunsara Taylor on protests under the slogans: No U.S./NATO War with Russia! Stop U.S. Threats Against China! No World War 3! It’s This System, Not Humanity, That Needs to Become Extinct! We Don’t Accept Their Future—It’s Time to Get Organized for a Real Revolution!
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Gary Baca, Engineer
Broadcast ready with a break at 23:22 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

TMSS-230405 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 5, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 