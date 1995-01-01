Julie Lazar

Subtitle: Weekly program featuring conversations between Laura Kuhn, Director of the John Cage Trust, and Cage experts and enthusiasts from around the world.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Weekly program featuring conversations between Laura Kuhn, Director of the John Cage Trust, and Cage experts and enthusiasts from around the world.

Summary: "All Things Cage" is a weekly program featuring conversations between Laura Kuhn, Director of the John Cage Trust, and Cage experts and enthusiasts from around the world. If youd like to propose a guest or a topic for a future program, write directly to Laura at lkuhn@johncage.org.Laura Kuhn presents the first recording of John Cages Europera 5, preceded by her reading Recollections of the Premiere Performance by Yvar Mikhashoff. This recording of Europera 5 was produced by Brian Brandt and released on the Mode Records label as Mode 36 in 1995, with performers Yvar Mikhashoff, Martha Herr, Gary Burgess, Jan Williams, and Don Metz. Europera 5 is the last and most diminutive of Cages operas " preceded by Europeras 1 & 2 (1984-1987) and Europeras 3 & 4 (1991) " and was instigated by pianist Yvar Mikashoffs desire for a small, more practical and portable, and more easily performed work in the series, which had its premiere in Buffalo at the North American New Musical Festival on April 12, 1991.

Credits: Laura Kuhn talks with curator Julie Lazar, best known in Cage circles for her collaborative work with John Cage on his composition for museum, Rolywholyover A Circus, composed on a commission from the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, where Lazar was a founding curator and where it was first seen in 1993, one year after Cages death. Last weeks program focused on Cages interest in the circus as a compositional strategy, which expressed itself in works that cross some 25 years. We listened to a lengthy excerpt from his first Musicircus (1968), after which Kuhn then spoke about the concept of the circus as applied to Rolywholyover, closing with Klaus Schnings beautiful just to rolywholyover: in memoriam john cage, produced for MoCAs The Territory of Art radio series.



Tonight, Laura Kuhn and Julie Lazar speak a bit more about Rolywholyover A Circus, now nearly 30 years after its creation, as well as about the lingering influence that Cage has had on their respective lives.

Notes: The late Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Kenneth Silverman once described his "Begin Again: A Biography of John Cage" (Knopf, 2012) as the hardest book hed ever written. This was because, as he put it, pick up any rock and theres John Cage! Indeed, Cage was not only a world-renowned composer, numbering among his compositions the still notoriously tacet 433, but a ground-breaking poet, a philosopher, a chess master who studied with Marcel Duchamp, a macrobiotic chef, a devotee of Zen Buddhism, a prolific visual artist, and an avid and pioneering mycologist. He was also life partner to the celebrated American choreographer, Merce Cunningham, for nearly half a century, and thus well known in the world of modern dance. Episode 114. EVERGREEN



