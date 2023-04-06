The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
International news and opinion, shortwave, Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Voice of Russia
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.
This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.
http://youthspeaksout.net/swr230407.mp3 (29:00)

From JAPAN-- New inspections at the nuclear reactors at Fukushima reveal that the base has crumbled and become vulnerable to earthquakes. Russia denies the ICC charges of war crimes for deporting children from Ukraine. China is angry that the President of Taiwan met with the speaker of the US congress. Japan has a plan for a regional defense cooperation. The Philippines have designated 4 more military bases for US use. The leaders of France and China agreed that Russia and Ukraine should resume peace talks, and no one should use nuclear weapons.

From GERMANY- Russia is talking about deploying nuclear weapons to Belarus- the US has at least 100 nuclear warheads stationed in Europe.

From FRANCE- In France at the pension protests and environmental actions the police have been filmed using brutal force leading to a hearing in parliament. Then press reviews about the police violence and double standards. The French President Macron and the European Commission President van der Leyen visited China with multiple agendas including peace in Ukraine and increasing trade.

From RADIO HAVANA CUBA- Sumar is a new leftwing political party in Spain launched by Yolanda Diaz who hopes to become the first female Prime Minister of the country. The French government is considering a legal framework for euthanasia, or assisted dying. Covid cases are rising at an alarming rate in the UK.

Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

