We launch this episode with a taste of Turkish delight from Altin Gun's 5th album, 'Ask'. Easy Star Allstars continue their dubby send ups of classic albums with 'Ziggy Star Dub' and Five Years. Another spin from Tinariwen's sweet mashup of Tuareg Blues and Americana. And, explosive surf guitars from The Volcanics! World Beat Canada, it's magma for the masses.
Calcopyrite Communications
Altin Gun - Cit Cit Cedene DJ Swami - Saainyan Lido Pimienta - En Un Minato (feat. Andrea Echeverri) CANCON CityReal & Wes Makey - Good Morning Blues CANCON Montparnasse Musique - Bonsoir Easy Star Allstars - Five Years (w/ Steel Pulse) C'ammafunk - Pachyphytum INST Bossacucanova - Balanca Emel Mathlouthi - Ma Likit (Not Found) The Halluci Nation - Collaboration Not Appropriation (feat. Tanya Tagaq)CANCON Tinariwen - Tenere Den The Persian Leaps - Beautiful Inside Rumba Calzada - Eddie In The Park CANCON CeU - Chega Mais The Volcanics - The Ripper INST