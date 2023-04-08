The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Cal Koat - host
We launch this episode with a taste of Turkish delight from Altin Gun's 5th album, 'Ask'. Easy Star Allstars continue their dubby send ups of classic albums with 'Ziggy Star Dub' and Five Years. Another spin from Tinariwen's sweet mashup of Tuareg Blues and Americana. And, explosive surf guitars from The Volcanics! World Beat Canada, it's magma for the masses.
Calcopyrite Communications
Altin Gun - Cit Cit Cedene
DJ Swami - Saainyan
Lido Pimienta - En Un Minato (feat. Andrea Echeverri) CANCON
CityReal & Wes Makey - Good Morning Blues CANCON
Montparnasse Musique - Bonsoir
Easy Star Allstars - Five Years (w/ Steel Pulse)
C'ammafunk - Pachyphytum INST
Bossacucanova - Balanca
Emel Mathlouthi - Ma Likit (Not Found)
The Halluci Nation - Collaboration Not Appropriation (feat. Tanya Tagaq)CANCON
Tinariwen - Tenere Den
The Persian Leaps - Beautiful Inside
Rumba Calzada - Eddie In The Park CANCON
CeU - Chega Mais
The Volcanics - The Ripper INST

59:59

World Beat Canada Radio April 8 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:59 1 April 4, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
