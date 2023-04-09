We got to the hunt early and picked a basket of Celtic colours. It's a baker's dozen eggs for Easter + 1, including new music from The Go Set, Firkin, House of Hamill and Ros. Celt In A Twist. Share our treats with your friends.
Calcopyrite Communications
The Go Set - Take Me Home The Scratch - God Slap Pat Chessell - Last Thing On My Mind CANCON The Mahones - She Comes For Love CANCON Firkin - Santiana Eileen Ivers - Gravelwalk INST Hackensaw Boys - Alabama Shamrock House Of Hamill - Superb Owl INST Simon Emmerson - Pilsden Pen INST Ros - Sac Buit INST Dropkick Murphys - Never Git Drunk No More Karen Matheson - Recovery Jim Moray - The Week Before Easter Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy - Galicia INST