Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
We got to the hunt early and picked a basket of Celtic colours. It's a baker's dozen eggs for Easter + 1, including new music from The Go Set, Firkin, House of Hamill and Ros. Celt In A Twist. Share our treats with your friends.
Calcopyrite Communications
The Go Set - Take Me Home
The Scratch - God Slap
Pat Chessell - Last Thing On My Mind CANCON
The Mahones - She Comes For Love CANCON
Firkin - Santiana
Eileen Ivers - Gravelwalk INST
Hackensaw Boys - Alabama Shamrock
House Of Hamill - Superb Owl INST
Simon Emmerson - Pilsden Pen INST
Ros - Sac Buit INST
Dropkick Murphys - Never Git Drunk No More
Karen Matheson - Recovery
Jim Moray - The Week Before Easter
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy - Galicia INST

58:39

Celt In A Twist April 9 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:58:39 1 April 4, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:39  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 