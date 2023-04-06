Sonic Café that’s Lovespirals music from 2005’s Free & Easy release, so ahh welcome to the café. Glad you could drop by. I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 333. This time the Sonic Café takes another walk down Ambient Ave. featuring a collection of songs from another dimension, as we present a curetted mix of ambient, electronic and down tempo tracks selected from 22 years. We’ll spin music from Senza, Apollo 440, the Supreme Beings of Leisure, best band name ever, right? Plus A Setting Sun, Fila Brazillia , Tycho, Blue Six and more all mixed together with limited interruption, best experienced in a comfy chair with air pods fully engaged. All this time on the Sonic Café, which just happens to be located at the corner of Ambient Ave. and Beatnik Boulevard, way out here in the Pacific Northwest. From the Days of Twang this is Dephazz, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Hand In Hand Artist: Lovespirals LP: Free & Easy Yr: 2005 Song 2: Nonsensical Thing Artist: DePhazz LP: Days of Twang Yr: 2007 Song 3: Take It Down Artist: Senza LP: Cabana Beach Club Yr: 2001 Song 4: White Man's Throat Artist: Apollo 440 LP: Electro Glide In Blue Yr. 1997 Song 5: Mirror Artist: Supreme Beings of Leisure LP: 11i Yr: 2008 Song 6: Circumambience Artist: A Setting Sun LP: Empty Sound Yr: 2008 Song 7: Harmonicas Are Shite Artist: Fila Brazillia LP: Maim That Tune Year: 1995 Song 8: Send And Receive Artist: Tycho LP: Past Is Prologue Yr: 2010 Song 9: Music and Wine [Thattaboy Vocal] Artist: Blue Six LP: Nude Dimensions, Vol. 1 Yr: 1999 Song 10: When stars fall like teardrops Artist: Alec Troniq LP: When stars fall like teardrops Yr: 2007 Song 11: goodbye Artist: Billie Eilish LP: WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Yr: 2019
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)