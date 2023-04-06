The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
COINTELPRO 2-0
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
This week’s radio show once again features those busy beavers at the FBI — sabotaging social justice for almost a hundred years!

Watch your back — and your front…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:13

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:13—01:57

Thundersparks
Music: Caravan Palace
01:57—06:48

Rage Against the Anti War Machine
Music: Humble Pie — Renaldo & The Loaf
06:48—13:09

The Great Tyrant-Off: Adolf vs. Joe
Music: Danny Elfman — Don Henley
13:09—20:05

Selective Compassion
Music: Ekova — Ego Plum & the Ebola Music Orchestra
20:05—27:23

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
27:23—27:36

COINTELPRO 2.0
Music: Yello — Sidney Bechet — Mike Oldfield
27:36—40:21

———————————————————

Music Intro
40:17—40:29

They Say I'm Different
by Betty Davis
40:27—44:36

Ma Baker
by Boney M
44:34—48:39

Persephone's Song
by Claudia Schmidt
48:37—53:25

Credits / Disclaimer
53:15—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:14

Miami Advice (Featuring Aesop Rock)
by Kimya Dawson
0:14—5:38

Credits
5:36—6:00

TBR 230407 - COINTELPRO 2-0 Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 April 6, 2023
Ashland OR
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 10 Download File...
TBR 230407 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 April 6, 2023
Ashland OR
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
 