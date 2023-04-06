TBR 230407 - COINTELPRO 2-0

Subtitle: COINTELPRO 2-0

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Summary: This week’s radio show once again features those busy beavers at the FBI — sabotaging social justice for almost a hundred years!



Watch your back — and your front…

Credits: This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.



You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/



You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt



The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts

Notes: This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume



———————————————————



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID

00:00—00:13



TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:13—01:57



Thundersparks

Music: Caravan Palace

01:57—06:48



Rage Against the Anti War Machine

Music: Humble Pie — Renaldo & The Loaf

06:48—13:09



The Great Tyrant-Off: Adolf vs. Joe

Music: Danny Elfman — Don Henley

13:09—20:05



Selective Compassion

Music: Ekova — Ego Plum & the Ebola Music Orchestra

20:05—27:23



———————————————————



Part 2:



Disclaimer / Station ID

27:23—27:36



COINTELPRO 2.0

Music: Yello — Sidney Bechet — Mike Oldfield

27:36—40:21



———————————————————



Music Intro

40:17—40:29



They Say I'm Different

by Betty Davis

40:27—44:36



Ma Baker

by Boney M

44:34—48:39



Persephone's Song

by Claudia Schmidt

48:37—53:25



Credits / Disclaimer

53:15—54:00



———————————————————



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:



Intro

0:00—0:14



Miami Advice (Featuring Aesop Rock)

by Kimya Dawson

0:14—5:38



Credits

5:36—6:00



