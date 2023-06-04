The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sunrise Ocean Bender
SONB 04.06.23
Music
rev. dr. atavist
label // radio // sunriseoceanbender.com // Sunrise Ocean Bender sets sail the 2nd and 4th Thursdays, 9-11 PM EST, on all volunteer/community radio WRIR 97.3 (wrir.org) to find something for your ears, and something for your head … psych rock and pop, prog, kosmische, space rock … detours … There might be a map, but the destination is up for grabs.
Black Helium / The Keys to Red Skeletons House (I Open the Door) / Um / 2023 / Riot Season
ZONG / Spheres of Nebula / Astral Lore / 2022 / Cardinal Fuzz, Little Cloud Records
Earthless / Night Parade Of One Hundred Demons, Pt. 1 / Night Parade Of One Hundred Demons / 2022 / Nuclear Blast
:nepaal / Ante Ala / Black Batik I, II / 2021 / Acid Test, Little Cloud Records, Tonzonen Records
Edena Gardens / Live Momentum / Live Momentum / 2023 / El Paraiso
Kanaan / Orbit / Downpour / 2023 / Jansen Records
Solar Corona / Alpendurada / Pace / 2022 / Lovers & Lollypops
Barrows / Telekin / Obsidion / 2017 / Barrows
Barrows / Entrada / Obsidion / 2017 / Barrows
The Spacious Mind / The Drifter / The Drifter / 2018 / Trail Records

SOB 04.06.23
01:58:40 1 June 7, 2023
WRIR
