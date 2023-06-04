label // radio // sunriseoceanbender.com // Sunrise Ocean Bender sets sail the 2nd and 4th Thursdays, 9-11 PM EST, on all volunteer/community radio WRIR 97.3 (wrir.org) to find something for your ears, and something for your head … psych rock and pop, prog, kosmische, space rock … detours … There might be a map, but the destination is up for grabs.
Black Helium / The Keys to Red Skeletons House (I Open the Door) / Um / 2023 / Riot Season ZONG / Spheres of Nebula / Astral Lore / 2022 / Cardinal Fuzz, Little Cloud Records Earthless / Night Parade Of One Hundred Demons, Pt. 1 / Night Parade Of One Hundred Demons / 2022 / Nuclear Blast :nepaal / Ante Ala / Black Batik I, II / 2021 / Acid Test, Little Cloud Records, Tonzonen Records Edena Gardens / Live Momentum / Live Momentum / 2023 / El Paraiso Kanaan / Orbit / Downpour / 2023 / Jansen Records Solar Corona / Alpendurada / Pace / 2022 / Lovers & Lollypops Barrows / Telekin / Obsidion / 2017 / Barrows Barrows / Entrada / Obsidion / 2017 / Barrows The Spacious Mind / The Drifter / The Drifter / 2018 / Trail Records