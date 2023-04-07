The Amplified Radio Show brings you the best in House and Techno music from around the world. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) is 50% CanCon and can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
2023 Sean Savage
The Amplified Radio Show brings you the best in House and Techno from around the world updated weekly.
01. Hey Hey (Mousse T's Re-Rub) - Dennis Ferrer 02. Mr. Black and The Dance (Stripped Down Beatz) - Demuir 03. Xaviera - Sean Roman 04. Battery Park - Andre Hommen 05. Sacrilicious (Second Edit) - John Aquaviva 06. Lovelee Dae (Amine Edge & DANCE Remix) - Blaze 07. Canoa - DJ Gregory 08. Feelin Loved - Tyson Lambert & Jeff Button 09. Is It Over Now - Sean Roman 10. Come Back - Ninetoes
7.4.23. Amplified Radio Network Show Hour 2
Part 2 of 2 (1 hour self contained show can be played in 1 hour time slot)