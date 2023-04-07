The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Mix Sessions Hour 1
Underground Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and Deep House.
Weekly Program
Sean Savage
 Amplified Radio Network  Contact Contributor
The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) is 50% CanCon and can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's.IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly.

1. Finesse - Sable Blanc
2. Blue Fires ft. Mim Page - Delerium 3. You've Been Quiet - Hudson Alexander
4. Respira - Lum 5. I Feel light ft. Kare - Eytan Tobin 6. On Your Side - Jacques Greene 7. Silly - DJ Marky 8. This Is The Reason - Amoss 9. Phenomenon, Pt.2 ft. Trigga - Serum 10. The Common Man - Ukweli 11. Done & Dusted - Gruve Collective 12. Ewa Gentry - Richard Archon

7.4.23. The Mix Sessions (Hour 1) Download Program Podcast
Part 1 of 2 (1 hour self contained show can be played in 1 hour time slot)
00:00:00 1 April 7, 2023
Toronto,Canada
 00:00:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 