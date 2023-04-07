Summary: Martin Luther King gave his final sermon 55 years ago"and warned of fascist takeover Yes, 55 years ago, August 4th a single bullet robbed us of one of the worlds most eloquent and prophetic voices for human rights and justice.



Dr. Michael Honey professor emeritus of humanities at the University of Washington Tacoma and who served as the Harry Bridges Chair of Labor Studies, and as President of the Labor and Working-Class History Association who specialized in African-American, civil rights and labor history research and instruction. Prof. Honey is the author of "All Labor Has Dignity" (a work on MLKs legacy), To the Promised Land Martin Luther King and the Fight for Economic Justice and Going Down Jericho Road: The Memphis Strike, Martin Luther King's Last Campaign



Prof. Honey joins us to explore Kings profound commitment to the poor and working class and his call for resistance to all forms of oppression, including the economic injustice that takes necessities from the masses to give luxuries to the classes.