Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome back from the Moosomin First Nations. Singer, songwriter and hip-hop performer, Joey Stylez. It's been 5 years since his last visit, and hes been busy, he has just released his 9th album "Horsethieves & Bootleggers." Find out all about Joey and his new album on the web at www.JoeyStylez.com. Joey Stylez, Grassy Narrows Women Singers, Bobby Sanchez, Melody McArthur, Celeigh Cardinal, Raye Zaragoza, Oshima Brothers, Esther Pennell, Aysanabee, nehiyawak, CHANCES, Latin Vibe, Q052, Angela Amarualik, B-Side Players, Irv Lyons Jr. Crystal Shawada, Old Soul Rebel, Elastic Bond, Ana Tijoux, Banda Do Sul, Banda Black Rio, Seu Jorge, Bomba Estereo, Brianna Lea Pruett, Janet Panic, Campo, Richie Ledreagle, Artson, Quese Imc, Supaman, Lil Mike & Funny Bone and much much more.