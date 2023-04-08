The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
Weekly Program
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome back from the Moosomin First Nations. Singer, songwriter and hip-hop performer, Joey Stylez. It’s been 5 years since his last visit, and hes been busy, he has just released his 9th album “Horsethieves & Bootleggers.” Find out all about Joey and his new album on the web at www.JoeyStylez.com. Joey Stylez, Grassy Narrows Women Singers, Bobby Sanchez, Melody McArthur, Celeigh Cardinal, Raye Zaragoza, Oshima Brothers, Eshter Pennell, Aysanabee, nehiyawak, CHANCES, Latin Vibe, Q052, Angela Amarualik, B-Side Players, Irv Lyons Jr. Crystal Shawada, Old Soul Rebel, Elastic Bond, Ana Tijoux, Banda Do Sul, Banda Black Rio, Seu Jorge, Bomba Estereo, Brianna Lea Pruett, Janet Panic, Campo, Richie Ledreagle, Artson, Quese Imc, Supaman, Lil Mike & Funny Bone and much much more. Visit us on our home page at www.IndigenousinMusicandArts.org and find our all about us and our programs there you can take our Support challenge SAY Magazine Library with all our featured guests.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 8, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 