Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.00.00

EMERGENCY EPISODE



Published On the Day of April 9th, 2023

Expelling Justins

The TN3 and the Riled up Storm the GOP is Tempting from History

With Clips from The Leftist Mafia, UnBossed with Nina Turner and Countdown with Keith Olbermann

Music: Arrested Development – Tennessee

I hurt today. Not because these Brothas were expelled from that chamber with a history so brazenly anti-black, even I was surprised to learn how much it was connected to the historical oppression and suppression of my people. I am hurt today because I knew the truth when I see it; if the expulsion of Justin and Justin happened in a country where overt racism was being eclipsed by the subtler form, then I could see this event as troublesome but not revelationary. We are not in those times though. If this had occurred in my favorite nostalgia decade, the mid-1990s, I could chalk it up to – something that happened but was less than symptomatic – but this is not that decade. Instead we are in an era where the GOP has committed itself to fighting against Wokism, a euphemism for Negroism and Blackness; they have pledged themselves to fight against Critical Race Theory, again another euphemism for Blackness; they have, before this time and throughout this time, been committed to fighting against multi-culturalism; all the while promoting the race-focused replacement theory that is less theory than fact due to population demographics. This “theory” is bolstered by a renewed cultural emphasis on the natural rights of certain people, as well as the natural occurrence of hierarchy based on cultural superiority and cultural inferiority. Though it is less than spoken about, these hierarchies place Black Culture as less inferior than White culture because of backwards living (who am I kidding this is spoken of often). Further, politically the GOP has committed itself to Gerrymandering state after state, seizing power by illegally disenfranchising tens of millions of people, a strategy heavily used to dilute Black political power while bolstering white rural political power. If these expulsions had occurred without all this happening. . . .well. . . .I am sure the GOP would have given me other reasons to be concerned about them.



The TN3 and the Threat Posed to the White Nationalist Party's Agenda to Suppress Consciousness

With Clips from CNN and Roland Martin Unfiltered

Originally I intended for this Episode to contain one part, but then I found the CNN Clip, and before that, the Leftist Mafia clip; both convinced my mind I had more to say on this TN3 topic. In the long scope of history; these expulsions will be a footnote, yet experience tells me something about the importance in footnotes. To the untrained eye, footnotes provide additional information that can either aid the reader in seeing clearer a matter briefly touched upon by the author or they are a bothersome inclusions demanding more research from a time strapped reader. To the trained eye, the footnote is often the key to understanding the thinking behind the authors choice to use a reference or a certain philosophical concept in the position in which it falls in the sequence of the chapter and book. To the well trained eye, a footnote – especially when designed by a studious author committed to proper explanation – provides a brief article of examination, explanation and direction; combining the previous keys with a determination to academically connect the work being read to the long string of disciplinary masterworks which laid the foundation for their contribution. What does any of this have to do with the TN3? It is in the footnotes where you discover the many smaller events that led to larger confrontations which led to small battles which led to larger battles and before you knew it, the Civil War officially began. I do not take any joy in writing those words, but they are true, nonetheless. History will note how important these expulsions were and what the consequences are. This episode is dedicated to explaining why there are not many black male leaders exhibiting the same qualities as these men and what evil force is rearing its ugly head in this white nationalist party (to barrow a phrase from a Black Elder).

Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues

