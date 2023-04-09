The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Immy Owusu's "Afrodelik lo-fi highlife"; Benin's Gangbé Brass Band, the world's most valuable collaborators; the funky sounds of Somalia; what's new in reggae; cumbia, gradually then suddenly; the music of Anthony Joseph, this year's winner of the T.S. Eliot Prize for poetry
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

S.E. Rogie | Sierra Leone | Baby Lef Marah | The 60's Sounds Of S.E. Rogie Vol. 1 | Rogiphone | 1986-196x
Immy Owusu | Australia | Flashback | Flashback - Single | Hopestreet | 2023
Mawuli Decker | Ghana | Mawu Nafako Nam | Borga Revolution, Volume 2: Ghanaian Dance Music In The Digital Age, 1983-1996 | Kalita | 2023-1983

Hazmat Modine | USA-Benin | Child Of A Blind Man (feat Gangbé Brass Band) | Cicada | Barbes | 2011
Kala Jula & Gangbé Brass Band | Mali-Switzerland-Benin | Treme Cissé | Asro | Buda Musique | 2023
Gangbé Brass Band | Benin | Remember Fela | Whendo | Contre-Jour | 2003

4 Mars | Djibouti | Natesha (Compassion) | Djibouti Archives Vol. 1: Super Somali Sounds From The Gulf Of Tadjoura | Ostinato | 2021-199x
Dexter Story | USA | Wejene Aola (feat Kamasi Washington) | Wejene Aola - Single | Soundway | 2016
Dur-Dur Band Int. | Somalia | Wan Ka Helaa | The Berlin Session | Out Here | 2023
Bakaka Band | Somalia | Geesiyada Halgamayow (Brave Fighters) | Mogadisco: Dancing Mogadishu, Somalia 1972-1991 | Analog Africa | 2019-1978

Val Bennett | Jamaica | The Russians Are Coming | Who Wants Some? | Gorgon | 2023-1967
Martha & The Muffins | USA-France | Echo Beach (Grant Phabao remix) | Echo Beach: 40 Year Anniversary Remixes | Echo Beach | 2023-2010
Reggaddiction | Canada | Harvest (feat D.M. & Lilly Mason) | Ganja Harvest | NuFunk | 2022
Antidoping | México | No Te Desamines | No Te Desamines - Single | Faro Latino | 2023

Hugo Blanco Y Su Arpa Viajera | Venezuela | Infinito | Saturno 2000: La Rebajada De Los Sonideros 1962-1983 | Analog Africa | 2022-1962
Grupo Kual? | México | Kumbia De La Changa (feat Ramón Rojo Sonido La Changa) | Konexiones | Discos Rolas | 2022
Son Rompe Pera | México | Cumbia Is The New Punk | Chimborazo | AYA | 2023
Los Bitchos | England UK | Tequila | Pah! | City Slang | 2023

Anthony Joseph | Trinidad & Tobago-England UK | Calling England Home | The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives | Heavenly Sweetness | 2021
Anthony Joseph & The Spasm Band | Trinidad & Tobago-England UK | Started Off As A Dancer | Rubber Orchestras | Heavenly Sweetness | 2011
Anthony Joseph | Trinidad & Tobago-England UK | Slinger | Caribbean Roots | Heavenly Sweetness | 2016

Download Program Podcast
01:59:24 1 April 9, 2023
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 01:59:24  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 