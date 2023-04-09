Immy Owusu's "Afrodelik lo-fi highlife"; Benin's Gangbé Brass Band, the world's most valuable collaborators; the funky sounds of Somalia; what's new in reggae; cumbia, gradually then suddenly; the music of Anthony Joseph, this year's winner of the T.S. Eliot Prize for poetry
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
S.E. Rogie | Sierra Leone | Baby Lef Marah | The 60's Sounds Of S.E. Rogie Vol. 1 | Rogiphone | 1986-196x Immy Owusu | Australia | Flashback | Flashback - Single | Hopestreet | 2023 Mawuli Decker | Ghana | Mawu Nafako Nam | Borga Revolution, Volume 2: Ghanaian Dance Music In The Digital Age, 1983-1996 | Kalita | 2023-1983
Hazmat Modine | USA-Benin | Child Of A Blind Man (feat Gangbé Brass Band) | Cicada | Barbes | 2011 Kala Jula & Gangbé Brass Band | Mali-Switzerland-Benin | Treme Cissé | Asro | Buda Musique | 2023 Gangbé Brass Band | Benin | Remember Fela | Whendo | Contre-Jour | 2003
4 Mars | Djibouti | Natesha (Compassion) | Djibouti Archives Vol. 1: Super Somali Sounds From The Gulf Of Tadjoura | Ostinato | 2021-199x Dexter Story | USA | Wejene Aola (feat Kamasi Washington) | Wejene Aola - Single | Soundway | 2016 Dur-Dur Band Int. | Somalia | Wan Ka Helaa | The Berlin Session | Out Here | 2023 Bakaka Band | Somalia | Geesiyada Halgamayow (Brave Fighters) | Mogadisco: Dancing Mogadishu, Somalia 1972-1991 | Analog Africa | 2019-1978
Val Bennett | Jamaica | The Russians Are Coming | Who Wants Some? | Gorgon | 2023-1967 Martha & The Muffins | USA-France | Echo Beach (Grant Phabao remix) | Echo Beach: 40 Year Anniversary Remixes | Echo Beach | 2023-2010 Reggaddiction | Canada | Harvest (feat D.M. & Lilly Mason) | Ganja Harvest | NuFunk | 2022 Antidoping | México | No Te Desamines | No Te Desamines - Single | Faro Latino | 2023
Hugo Blanco Y Su Arpa Viajera | Venezuela | Infinito | Saturno 2000: La Rebajada De Los Sonideros 1962-1983 | Analog Africa | 2022-1962 Grupo Kual? | México | Kumbia De La Changa (feat Ramón Rojo Sonido La Changa) | Konexiones | Discos Rolas | 2022 Son Rompe Pera | México | Cumbia Is The New Punk | Chimborazo | AYA | 2023 Los Bitchos | England UK | Tequila | Pah! | City Slang | 2023
Anthony Joseph | Trinidad & Tobago-England UK | Calling England Home | The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives | Heavenly Sweetness | 2021 Anthony Joseph & The Spasm Band | Trinidad & Tobago-England UK | Started Off As A Dancer | Rubber Orchestras | Heavenly Sweetness | 2011 Anthony Joseph | Trinidad & Tobago-England UK | Slinger | Caribbean Roots | Heavenly Sweetness | 2016