Released on Mondays and playable for the whole week, this 100% CANCON 58min show counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favorites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
seansavage.ca All Socials: @themixsessions
01. Sebb Junior, Hatiras - Breathe (Feel Fine) - Radio Edit 02. Paul Chin - Variant Dodge 03. Nathan Barato - Medium Return (Extended Mix) 04. Kx5, Elderbrook - When I Talk 05. Daniel Dubb, Kyla Millette - On My Mind
CLASSIC CUT 06. Red Light, David Gordon - Thankful - MG's Chillout Vocal Mix
07. Somna, Sarah de Warren - Satellites 08. Kelland, WAILD - All I Wanted
FRESHLY PRESSED 09. Jayda G - Circle Back Around
10. Bob Moses, CRi - Hanging On (CRi Remix) 11. HNTR - Oh Please