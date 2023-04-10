Summary: This time on The Childrens Hour we learn about autism from a father and son who literally wrote the book about it for kids. Justin and David Flood wrote the book A Kids Book About Autism to help kids understand what autism is, how it impacts people, and how kids without autism can befriend kids with autism.



We also hear from renowned scientist with autism,Temple Grandin who has a list of things she wish parents would know about raising a child with autism, and challenges she believes autistic children should take on. Oliver Sacks wrote in the forward of Thinking in Pictures that her first bookEmergence: Labeled Autistic was unprecedented because there had never before been an inside narrative of autism.



Lorenzo Manuel started impersonating Michael Jackson after the singers death. At the time he found impersonating Michael helped him to cope with the social pressures of middle school. Now, a senior in High School, Lorenzo finds that the time he spent studying Michael has helped him find a way to be himself.RadioActive Youth Media reporter Meghan O'Kelly talked with Lorenzo. This piece used courtesy of KUOW's RadioActive Youth Media.



This episode is mixed with great music celebrating autism, and all kinds of minds.



The Children's Hour: Autism episode was recorded on Zoom, and was produced by Katie Stone. Some content was originally broadcast April 2021.

