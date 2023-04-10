Notes: Unchilled and filtered

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Brent, Made Man Bob

SIPS – On this episode we discuss Arran and Signatory. Bob practiced the pronunciation of these products for 23 min in the mirror and then Harmeet corrected him on everything he said wrong. Don’t ask for feet pics from Brent. A nice diverse flight with 3 different finish casks, and then 5 different distilleries. We will be discussing this whiskey and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:

Arran Single Malt Scotch Whisky – Port Cask Finish 4 SIPS

Arran Single Malt Scotch Whisky – Amarone Cask Finish 4 SIPS

Arran Single Malt Scotch Whisky – Sauternes Cask Finish 4 SIPS

Signatory Glenlivet 2007 - Unchill Filtered Collection 5 SIPS

Signatory Pulteny 2008 – Cask Strength Collection 3 SIPS

Signatory Glen Grant 2000 - Cask Strength Collection 4 SIPS

Signatory Caol Ila 2010 - Cask Strength Collection 4 SIPS

Signatory Clynelish 1990 - Cask Strength Collection 4 SIPS



