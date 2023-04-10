The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Whisky from Arran and Signatory
Action/Event
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
SIPS – On this episode we discuss Arran and Signatory. Bob practiced the pronunciation of these products for 23 min in the mirror and then Harmeet corrected him on everything he said wrong. Don’t ask for feet pics from Brent. A nice diverse flight with 3 different finish casks, and then 5 different distilleries.
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Audioport, Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud
Producer: Made Man Bob
Unchilled and filtered
@Arranwhisky @SignatoryWhisky #whisky #scotch #podcast #radioshow

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Brent, Made Man Bob
Arran Single Malt Scotch Whisky – Port Cask Finish 4 SIPS
Arran Single Malt Scotch Whisky – Amarone Cask Finish 4 SIPS
Arran Single Malt Scotch Whisky – Sauternes Cask Finish 4 SIPS
Signatory Glenlivet 2007 - Unchill Filtered Collection 5 SIPS
Signatory Pulteny 2008 – Cask Strength Collection 3 SIPS
Signatory Glen Grant 2000 - Cask Strength Collection 4 SIPS
Signatory Caol Ila 2010 - Cask Strength Collection 4 SIPS
Signatory Clynelish 1990 - Cask Strength Collection 4 SIPS

info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
TW- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

