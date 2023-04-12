Summary: Bob Avakian on the splits at the top and in society overall, plus a powerful call to those catching hell to get with the mission to put revolution on the map. This is an excerpt from The Bob Avakian Interviews. Andy Zee and Sunsara Taylor on the indictment of Donald Trump— what happened, what is the significance and what are the implications in this rare time when revolution can become possible. Blood on the border: 39 Migrants Killed in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, from The RNL Show team