Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Bob Avakian, the Split in American Society, and the Opportunity for a Real Revolution; Andy Zee & Sunsara Taylor on the Trump Arrest; Plus, Blood on the Border, 39 Migrants Killed in Juarez
Weekly Program
Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, the RevComs); Andy Zee, Sunsara Taylor (the RNL Show)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Bob Avakian on the splits at the top and in society overall, plus a powerful call to those catching hell to get with the mission to put revolution on the map. This is an excerpt from The Bob Avakian Interviews. Andy Zee and Sunsara Taylor on the indictment of Donald Trump— what happened, what is the significance and what are the implications in this rare time when revolution can become possible. Blood on the border: 39 Migrants Killed in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, from The RNL Show team
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Gary Baca, Engineer
Broadcast ready with a break at 28:57 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

TMSS-230412 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 12, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 