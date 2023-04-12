Manuel “Manny” Oliver, co-founder of Change the Ref, a group advocating for gun safety measures; Bill Fletcher Jr., labor and racial justice activist & author; Jeffrey Mackler, National Secretary of Socialist Action, a staff writer for their publication.
Father of School Shooting Victim Calls for National Education Strike to Demand Acton on Gun Violence; New Tactics Are Required to Resist and Defeat GOP Authoritarianism; Massive Protests in France Continue to Oppose Increase in Pension Retirement Age.