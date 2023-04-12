The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: April 12, 2023
2
Manuel “Manny” Oliver, co-founder of Change the Ref, a group advocating for gun safety measures; Bill Fletcher Jr., labor and racial justice activist & author; Jeffrey Mackler, National Secretary of Socialist Action, a staff writer for their publication.
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com  Contact Contributor
Father of School Shooting Victim Calls for National Education Strike to Demand Acton on Gun Violence; New Tactics Are Required to Resist and Defeat GOP Authoritarianism; Massive Protests in France Continue to Oppose Increase in Pension Retirement Age.

Between the Lines for April 12, 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 April 12, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 