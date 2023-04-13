The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
outFarpress Presents
Listen Globally!
News Report
International news and opinion, shortwave, Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Voice of Russia
 Dan Roberts  Contact Contributor
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Radio Deutsche-Welle and France 24.
This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle and France 24.
From GERMANY- There were two stories dominating the international press this week- a massive leak of classified documents and French President Macron visiting China and saying Europe should not follow the US into a war with China over Taiwan. The Pentagon is searching for the leaker and attempting damage control. Documents have been posted saying that the US is spying on Israel and South Korea. There have been accusations that some of the information is fake or has been altered. One document claims there have been 90 NATO Special Forces in Ukraine. A professor from John Hopkins University discusses the seriousness of the leak and that only 50 of the documents out of many hundreds have been made public. He also points out that in the US 1 1/4 million people have top secret clearance, and that this is the fifth mega-leak of classified information in 12 years. Then a report on French President Macron saying that Europe should not get involved in a conflict between the US and China, calling for more European sovereignty. He also gave several interviews saying that Europe should not adapt to an American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction. A DW correspondent gives an analysis of Macron's controversial statements.

From FRANCE- A press review on the backlash to Macron's statements. That is followed by an analysis of why there is such a stir over whether Europe is just a chess piece between the US and China. Then a press review several days later on how Europe sees itself. NPR quit using Twitter after being labelled it a state affiliated media. Thousands of Israelis led by 7 government ministers marched on an evacuated West Bank settlement.

"I hope this is increasingly apparent now after Snowden's revelations, that we are facing a new Western religion. And that new Western religion is the national security state. It's hurtling towards a dystopia. It is dragging many of us along with it not combatants but all of those who use the internet are sucked up into this system."
--Julian Assange

