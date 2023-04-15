A safari of spins from Kenya's Sauti Sol, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Club, Jungle Fire 'splain The Birds & The Bees and Roberto Lopez invites you to Live Life Your Way. Enjoy the wildlife from World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Sauti Sol - Nambee Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Club - Most Men Khanvict w/ The Lost Strings - Something Worth Protecting CANCON Roberto Lopez - La Vida A Su Manera CANCON Gotan Project - Desillusion Jungle Fire w/ Angelica Ejderi - The Birds And The Bees Gaye Su Akyol - Anadolu Ejderi Yehuda Poliker - Children Come And Go Justin Adams w/ Anneli Drecker - Wassoulou Monica Freire - Mare Zuco 103 - Aruenda Bike - O Torto Santo Auresia - High CANCON Sunborn - Metropolis INST