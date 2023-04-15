The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor

A safari of spins from Kenya's Sauti Sol, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Club, Jungle Fire 'splain The Birds & The Bees and Roberto Lopez invites you to Live Life Your Way. Enjoy the wildlife from World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Sauti Sol - Nambee
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Club - Most Men
Khanvict w/ The Lost Strings - Something Worth Protecting CANCON
Roberto Lopez - La Vida A Su Manera CANCON
Gotan Project - Desillusion
Jungle Fire w/ Angelica Ejderi - The Birds And The Bees
Gaye Su Akyol - Anadolu Ejderi
Yehuda Poliker - Children Come And Go
Justin Adams w/ Anneli Drecker - Wassoulou
Monica Freire - Mare
Zuco 103 - Aruenda
Bike - O Torto Santo
Auresia - High CANCON
Sunborn - Metropolis INST

59:56

World Beat Canada Radio April 15 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:56 1 April 11, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:56  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 