Sonic Café, Wasted Tim, from way back in 1973, that’s the Allman Brothers. So ahh what’s goin’on? I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 334. How bout that, huh? This time the Sonic Café takes a stab at explaining why the English language is so confusing. Finnish comedian ISMO has got all the details. Then later on Weird Al Yankovic stops by to give us a grammar lesson. Listen for Word Crimes after the bottom of the hour. We’ll also bring you another segment of news you can’t use, courtesy of our friends over at the Onion News Network. All this is wrapped in a music mix pulled from the last 47 years. Listen for the Black Keys, Kansas with Child of Innocence, a really great classic rocker from 1975. Also tunes from Seasick Steve, The Vamps, Robert Plant and of course many more as the Sonic Café explains why the English language is so confusing in another hour of intelligent, eclectic music comedy and pop culture from our little café way out here on the big blue Pacific, in the mesmerizing Pacific Northwest. Here’s Korn with there cover of Cameo, this is Word Up and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Wasted Words Artist: The Allman Brothers Band LP: Brothers And Sisters Yr: 1973 Song 2: Word Up Artist: Korn LP: Word Up CDS Yr: 2004 Song 3: Waiting On Words Artist: The Black Keys LP: Turn Blue Yr: 2014 Song 4: Child Of Innocence Artist: Kansas LP: Masque Yr. 1975 Song 5: The English Language Is So Confusing! Artist: Ismo LP: Just For Laughs Yr: 2022 Song 6: Thunderbird Artist: Seasick Steve LP: The Best Of Seasick Steve Yr: 2011 Song 7: Me! I Disconnect From You Artist: Gary Numan & Tubeway Army LP: Replicas Year: 1979 Song 8: Million Words Artist: The Vamps LP: Wake Up Yr: 2015 Song 9: Word Crimes Artist: Weird Al Yankovic LP: Mandatory Fun Yr: 2014 Song 10: White Clean & Neat Artist: Robert Plant LP: Digging Deep : Subterranea Yr: 2020 Song 11: U.S. Government Stages Fake Coup Artist: The Onion LP: The Onion News Network Yr: 2009 Song 12: People Got to Be Free Artist: Full Cast LP: Live At The Beacon Yr: 1991 Song 13: Lake of Fire Artist: Hurray for the Riff Raff LP: Look Out Mama Yr: 2012 Song 14: Double Face Artist: Piero Piccioni LP: Il Disprezzo Yr: 1963
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
