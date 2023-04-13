The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Sonic Cafe
The English Language Is So Confusing
Scott Clark
Sonic Café, Wasted Tim, from way back in 1973, that’s the Allman Brothers. So ahh what’s goin’on? I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 334. How bout that, huh? This time the Sonic Café takes a stab at explaining why the English language is so confusing. Finnish comedian ISMO has got all the details. Then later on Weird Al Yankovic stops by to give us a grammar lesson. Listen for Word Crimes after the bottom of the hour. We’ll also bring you another segment of news you can’t use, courtesy of our friends over at the Onion News Network. All this is wrapped in a music mix pulled from the last 47 years. Listen for the Black Keys, Kansas with Child of Innocence, a really great classic rocker from 1975. Also tunes from Seasick Steve, The Vamps, Robert Plant and of course many more as the Sonic Café explains why the English language is so confusing in another hour of intelligent, eclectic music comedy and pop culture from our little café way out here on the big blue Pacific, in the mesmerizing Pacific Northwest. Here’s Korn with there cover of Cameo, this is Word Up and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Wasted Words
Artist: The Allman Brothers Band
LP: Brothers And Sisters
Yr: 1973
Song 2: Word Up
Artist: Korn
LP: Word Up CDS
Yr: 2004
Song 3: Waiting On Words
Artist: The Black Keys
LP: Turn Blue
Yr: 2014
Song 4: Child Of Innocence
Artist: Kansas
LP: Masque
Yr. 1975
Song 5: The English Language Is So Confusing!
Artist: Ismo
LP: Just For Laughs
Yr: 2022
Song 6: Thunderbird
Artist: Seasick Steve
LP: The Best Of Seasick Steve
Yr: 2011
Song 7: Me! I Disconnect From You
Artist: Gary Numan & Tubeway Army
LP: Replicas
Year: 1979
Song 8: Million Words
Artist: The Vamps
LP: Wake Up
Yr: 2015
Song 9: Word Crimes
Artist: Weird Al Yankovic
LP: Mandatory Fun
Yr: 2014
Song 10: White Clean & Neat
Artist: Robert Plant
LP: Digging Deep : Subterranea
Yr: 2020
Song 11: U.S. Government Stages Fake Coup
Artist: The Onion
LP: The Onion News Network
Yr: 2009
Song 12: People Got to Be Free
Artist: Full Cast
LP: Live At The Beacon
Yr: 1991
Song 13: Lake of Fire
Artist: Hurray for the Riff Raff
LP: Look Out Mama
Yr: 2012
Song 14: Double Face
Artist: Piero Piccioni
LP: Il Disprezzo
Yr: 1963
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

00:58:00 1 April 13, 2023
