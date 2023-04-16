Blurring the Celtic lines between folklore, protest songs and bluegrass. Join Patricia Fraser for debuts from The Dropkick Murphys wth The Violent Femmes, tall fiddler, Michael Cleveland, Irish-inspired Frenchmen Doolin' and Grumpy O Sheep, even Geordie Mark Knopfler is in the mix.
Trio Svin - Darling Cory Dlu - Anthem (Ros T Remix) INST McGillicuddys - Lady Owen CANCON The Bookends - Dinny Donegal INST CANCON Karen Matheson - Laurel To A Wreath Mark Knopfler - Fare Thee Well Northumberland Dropkick Murphys w/ The Violent Femmes - Gotta Get To Peekskill Flogging Molly - These Times Have Got Me Drinking Michael Cleveland - Tennessee Plates Grumpy O Sheep - Tipping It Up To Nancy Doolin' - A Place Where We Belong The Real McKenzies - Scotland The Brave CANCON Santiago Molina - Camino a Boedo INST Sketch - Homeward Bound