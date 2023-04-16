The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Blurring the Celtic lines between folklore, protest songs and bluegrass. Join Patricia Fraser for debuts from The Dropkick Murphys wth The Violent Femmes, tall fiddler, Michael Cleveland, Irish-inspired Frenchmen Doolin' and Grumpy O Sheep, even Geordie Mark Knopfler is in the mix.
Calcopyrite Communications
Trio Svin - Darling Cory
Dlu - Anthem (Ros T Remix) INST
McGillicuddys - Lady Owen CANCON
The Bookends - Dinny Donegal INST CANCON
Karen Matheson - Laurel To A Wreath
Mark Knopfler - Fare Thee Well Northumberland
Dropkick Murphys w/ The Violent Femmes - Gotta Get To Peekskill
​Flogging Molly - These Times Have Got Me Drinking​
Michael Cleveland - Tennessee Plates
Grumpy O Sheep - Tipping It Up To Nancy
Doolin' - A Place Where We Belong
The Real McKenzies - Scotland The Brave CANCON
Santiago Molina - Camino a Boedo INST
Sketch - Homeward Bound

58:20

Celt In A Twist April 16 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:58:20 1 April 13, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:20  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 