The Amplified Radio Show brings you the best in House and Techno music from around the world. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) is 50% CanCon and can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's.
01. Squares - Pezzner 02. Are We There Yet - Demuir 03. 4 A.M. - Gruve Collective 04. Birds Do It - Sean Miller 05. Nesselfieber (Luna City Express Remix) - Dario D'Attis 06. Lover (Black Loops Remix) - James Pepper 07. Walking On My Dreams - Three Less One 08. Pound For Pound - Daniel Dubb 09. AM (Fred Everything Remix) - Flowers & Sea Creatures 10. Bring Me Down - T.U.R.F
14.4.23. Amplified Radio Network Show Hour 1
Part 1 of 2 (1 hour self contained show can be played in 1 hour time slot)