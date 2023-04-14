The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) is 50% CanCon and can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's.IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
2023 Sean Savage
The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly.
16. Will I DIscover Love (Mediterranean Vocal Mix) - DJ Chus 17. Stuck On U - Sean Savage 18. Remember ft. Jem Cooke - Made By Pete & Hilton Caswell 19. Dancin Groovin (Gene's 416-514 mix) - DJ Alexia 20. Cuidado - Gonzo 21. New Life - Fresh & Low
CLASSIC CUT
22. The Bomb! (These Sounds Fall Into My Mind) - The Bucketheads
23. Rose - Lionel Indies 24. Big Picture (Gui Boratto Rework) - London Grammar
14.4.23. The Mix Sessions (Hour 2)
Part 2 of 2 (1 hour self contained show can be played in 1 hour time slot)