UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
We'll have Good Times with Sam Cooke and Gene Chandler, hear great music from Michele Thomas, and hear a set of tunes for gardeners from The Last Poets, The Nat Turner Rebellion, and Walter Jenkins.
UpFront Soul Playlist #2023.15
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1)

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974
Funkadelic "One Nation Under a Groove"
Jimmy McGriff "Theme from "Shaft" (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" from Birth of the Cool Funk - Vintage Jams and Serious Grooves, Vol. 3
ENDRECHERI "Go To Funk" from Go To Funk
Femi Kuti "If them want to hear" from Africa Shrine
Little Jackie "It's Like That" from Queen of Prospect Park
Jimmy Reed "Funky Funky Soul" from I Need It Bad
The Apostles "Banko Woman" on Cultures of Soul
Mahalia Jackson "I'm Glad Salvation is Free" from Move On Up a Little Higher on Shanachie
Joe Tex "Meet Me in Church" from The Funk Collection: Vol. 4
Erma Franklin "Don't Blame Me" from Erma Franklin: Piece of Her Heart
The Grease Traps "Residue" from Solid Ground
The Jimmy Castor Bunch "Psyche" from 16 Slabs of Funk
Willie Hutch "You Gotta Try" from Soul Portrait
Kaleta & Super Yamba Band "Mr. Diva" from Medaho
Parliament "Flashlight" from Parliament's Greatest Hits
The Nat Turner Rebellion "Fruit of the Land" from Laugh to Keep From Crying
Walter Jenkins "How Does Your Garden Grow" from Natural Resources II
The Last Poets "Delights of the Garden" from Delights of the Garden
Joan Armatrading "No Love for Free" from Back to the Night
Brandee Younger "Tickled Pink" from Somewhere Different
Michele Thomas "These Days" from The Assumption
Raphael Saadiq "Movin' Down the Line" from Stone Rollin'
Reuben Wilson "The Cisco Kid" from Killer Jazz Funk From Groove Merchant Vault - Return of Jazz Funk
Tanika Charles "Two Steps" from Soul Run
The Sims Twins "That's Where It's At" from The SAR Records Story Disc 2
Sam Cooke "Good Times" from The Best of Sam Cooke
Gene Chandler "Gonna Be Good Times" from Curtis Mayfield's Chicago Soul
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M

00:58:59 1 May 17, 2015
Blue Hill ME (Wabanaki territory)
 00:58:59  320Kbps mp3
