Notes: UpFront Soul Playlist #2023.15

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1)



Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974

Funkadelic "One Nation Under a Groove"

Jimmy McGriff "Theme from "Shaft" (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" from Birth of the Cool Funk - Vintage Jams and Serious Grooves, Vol. 3

ENDRECHERI "Go To Funk" from Go To Funk

Femi Kuti "If them want to hear" from Africa Shrine

Little Jackie "It's Like That" from Queen of Prospect Park

Jimmy Reed "Funky Funky Soul" from I Need It Bad

The Apostles "Banko Woman" on Cultures of Soul

Mahalia Jackson "I'm Glad Salvation is Free" from Move On Up a Little Higher on Shanachie

Joe Tex "Meet Me in Church" from The Funk Collection: Vol. 4

Erma Franklin "Don't Blame Me" from Erma Franklin: Piece of Her Heart

The Grease Traps "Residue" from Solid Ground

The Jimmy Castor Bunch "Psyche" from 16 Slabs of Funk

Willie Hutch "You Gotta Try" from Soul Portrait

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band "Mr. Diva" from Medaho

Parliament "Flashlight" from Parliament's Greatest Hits

The Nat Turner Rebellion "Fruit of the Land" from Laugh to Keep From Crying

Walter Jenkins "How Does Your Garden Grow" from Natural Resources II

The Last Poets "Delights of the Garden" from Delights of the Garden

Joan Armatrading "No Love for Free" from Back to the Night

Brandee Younger "Tickled Pink" from Somewhere Different

Michele Thomas "These Days" from The Assumption

Raphael Saadiq "Movin' Down the Line" from Stone Rollin'

Reuben Wilson "The Cisco Kid" from Killer Jazz Funk From Groove Merchant Vault - Return of Jazz Funk

Tanika Charles "Two Steps" from Soul Run

The Sims Twins "That's Where It's At" from The SAR Records Story Disc 2

Sam Cooke "Good Times" from The Best of Sam Cooke

Gene Chandler "Gonna Be Good Times" from Curtis Mayfield's Chicago Soul

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M