We'll have Good Times with Sam Cooke and Gene Chandler, hear great music from Michele Thomas, and hear a set of tunes for gardeners from The Last Poets, The Nat Turner Rebellion, and Walter Jenkins.
UpFront Soul Playlist #2023.15 PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1)
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974 Funkadelic "One Nation Under a Groove" Jimmy McGriff "Theme from "Shaft" (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" from Birth of the Cool Funk - Vintage Jams and Serious Grooves, Vol. 3 ENDRECHERI "Go To Funk" from Go To Funk Femi Kuti "If them want to hear" from Africa Shrine Little Jackie "It's Like That" from Queen of Prospect Park Jimmy Reed "Funky Funky Soul" from I Need It Bad The Apostles "Banko Woman" on Cultures of Soul Mahalia Jackson "I'm Glad Salvation is Free" from Move On Up a Little Higher on Shanachie Joe Tex "Meet Me in Church" from The Funk Collection: Vol. 4 Erma Franklin "Don't Blame Me" from Erma Franklin: Piece of Her Heart The Grease Traps "Residue" from Solid Ground The Jimmy Castor Bunch "Psyche" from 16 Slabs of Funk Willie Hutch "You Gotta Try" from Soul Portrait Kaleta & Super Yamba Band "Mr. Diva" from Medaho Parliament "Flashlight" from Parliament's Greatest Hits The Nat Turner Rebellion "Fruit of the Land" from Laugh to Keep From Crying Walter Jenkins "How Does Your Garden Grow" from Natural Resources II The Last Poets "Delights of the Garden" from Delights of the Garden Joan Armatrading "No Love for Free" from Back to the Night Brandee Younger "Tickled Pink" from Somewhere Different Michele Thomas "These Days" from The Assumption Raphael Saadiq "Movin' Down the Line" from Stone Rollin' Reuben Wilson "The Cisco Kid" from Killer Jazz Funk From Groove Merchant Vault - Return of Jazz Funk Tanika Charles "Two Steps" from Soul Run The Sims Twins "That's Where It's At" from The SAR Records Story Disc 2 Sam Cooke "Good Times" from The Best of Sam Cooke Gene Chandler "Gonna Be Good Times" from Curtis Mayfield's Chicago Soul Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M