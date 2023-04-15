The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
The Beatles, “I Am the Walrus”
from Magical Mystery Tour
UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 2009

The Beta Band, “Simple”
from Heroes to Zeros
Because Music - 2004

Massive Attack, “Teardrop (Mad Professor Mazaruni Vocal Mix)”
from Singles Collection
Circa - 1998

Slauson Malone, “Smile #2 (feat. Maxo)”
from A Quiet Farwell, 2016–2018 (Crater Speak)
Grand Closing - 2019

Slauson Malone, “Closed Place, Open World”
from Closed Place, Open World - Single
Grand Closing - 2019

Charlie Parker, “April In Paris”
from April In Paris: The Genius Of Charlie Parker #2
Verve Reissues - 1957

ROSALÍA & Rauw Alejandro, “BESO”
from RR - Single
Columbia - 2023

Xenia Rubinos & La Brega, “Preciosa”
from Preciosa - Single
Anti - 2023

Sofia Kourtesis, “Estación Esperanza (feat. Manu Chao)”
from Estación Esperanza (feat. Manu Chao) - Single
Ninja Tune - 2022

Chico Mann & Captain Planet, “Somos Candela”
from Night Visions
Bastard Jazz - 2017

Ela Minus, “el cielo no es de nadie (Edit)”
from acts of rebellion
Domino Recording Co - 2020

Fémina, “Resist (feat. Iggy Pop)”
from Perlas & Conchas
Fémina - 2019

KAYTRANADA, “YOU'RE THE ONE (feat. Syd)”
from 99.9%
XL Recordings - 2016

India Shawn, “Too Sweet (feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra)”
from BEFORE WE GO
Epic - 2021

Say She She, “Reeling”
from Reeling - Single
Karma Chief - 2023

Sonido Verde de Moyobamba, “La Cervecita”
from Perú Selvático - Sonic Expedition into the Peruvian Amazon 1972 - 1986 (Analog Africa No.36)
Analog Africa - 2022

Graham Mushnik, “Octopus Dance”
from Club Coco
Les Disques Bongo Joe - 2021

Bibio, “Saint Thomas”
from A Mineral Love
Warp Records - 2016

Tei Shi, “A Kiss Goodbye”
from A Kiss Goodbye - Single
Diktator Records - 2019

Slauson Malone, “Smile #8 (Je3's Eextendedd Megadance Version for Star) (see page 182) [feat. Slauson Malone 1]”
from for Star (Crater Speak) [feat. Slauson Malone 1] - Single
Grand Closing - 2022

Dungen & Woods, “Just for the Taste”
from Myths 003
Mexican Summer - 2018

Thes One, “High Tide”
from Where the Piecelock Ends
Piecelock 70 - 2014

Modern Cosmology, Laetitia Sadier & Mombojó, “A Time to Blossom”
from What Will You Grow Now?
Duophonic 45s

Boards of Canada, “Olson”
from Music Has the Right to Children
Warp Records - 1998

Shana Cleveland, “Mystic Mine”
from Manzanita
Hardly Art - 2023

Imogen Heap, “Natural History”
from Chordata Bytes II
Megaphonic - 2022

Imogen Heap, “Kākāpō”
from Chordata Bytes II
Megaphonic - 2022

Fishbone, “All We Have is Now”
from Bottle Music for Broken People
Bottles to the Ground - 2023

Four Tet, “Mango Feedback”
from Mango Feedback - Single
Text Records - 2022

The Smile, “We Don't Know What Tomorrow Brings”
from A Light for Attracting Attention
XL Recordings - 2022

Men I Trust, “Oncle Jazz” (cut)
from Oncle Jazz
Independent - 2019

01:58:35 1 April 15, 2023
