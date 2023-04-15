Notes: The Beatles, “I Am the Walrus”

from Magical Mystery Tour

UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 2009



The Beta Band, “Simple”

from Heroes to Zeros

Because Music - 2004



Massive Attack, “Teardrop (Mad Professor Mazaruni Vocal Mix)”

from Singles Collection

Circa - 1998



Slauson Malone, “Smile #2 (feat. Maxo)”

from A Quiet Farwell, 2016–2018 (Crater Speak)

Grand Closing - 2019



Slauson Malone, “Closed Place, Open World”

from Closed Place, Open World - Single

Grand Closing - 2019



Charlie Parker, “April In Paris”

from April In Paris: The Genius Of Charlie Parker #2

Verve Reissues - 1957



ROSALÍA & Rauw Alejandro, “BESO”

from RR - Single

Columbia - 2023



Xenia Rubinos & La Brega, “Preciosa”

from Preciosa - Single

Anti - 2023



Sofia Kourtesis, “Estación Esperanza (feat. Manu Chao)”

from Estación Esperanza (feat. Manu Chao) - Single

Ninja Tune - 2022



Chico Mann & Captain Planet, “Somos Candela”

from Night Visions

Bastard Jazz - 2017



Ela Minus, “el cielo no es de nadie (Edit)”

from acts of rebellion

Domino Recording Co - 2020



Fémina, “Resist (feat. Iggy Pop)”

from Perlas & Conchas

Fémina - 2019



KAYTRANADA, “YOU'RE THE ONE (feat. Syd)”

from 99.9%

XL Recordings - 2016



India Shawn, “Too Sweet (feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra)”

from BEFORE WE GO

Epic - 2021



Say She She, “Reeling”

from Reeling - Single

Karma Chief - 2023



Sonido Verde de Moyobamba, “La Cervecita”

from Perú Selvático - Sonic Expedition into the Peruvian Amazon 1972 - 1986 (Analog Africa No.36)

Analog Africa - 2022



Graham Mushnik, “Octopus Dance”

from Club Coco

Les Disques Bongo Joe - 2021



Bibio, “Saint Thomas”

from A Mineral Love

Warp Records - 2016



Tei Shi, “A Kiss Goodbye”

from A Kiss Goodbye - Single

Diktator Records - 2019



Slauson Malone, “Smile #8 (Je3's Eextendedd Megadance Version for Star) (see page 182) [feat. Slauson Malone 1]”

from for Star (Crater Speak) [feat. Slauson Malone 1] - Single

Grand Closing - 2022



Dungen & Woods, “Just for the Taste”

from Myths 003

Mexican Summer - 2018



Thes One, “High Tide”

from Where the Piecelock Ends

Piecelock 70 - 2014



Modern Cosmology, Laetitia Sadier & Mombojó, “A Time to Blossom”

from What Will You Grow Now?

Duophonic 45s



Boards of Canada, “Olson”

from Music Has the Right to Children

Warp Records - 1998



Shana Cleveland, “Mystic Mine”

from Manzanita

Hardly Art - 2023



Imogen Heap, “Natural History”

from Chordata Bytes II

Megaphonic - 2022



Imogen Heap, “Kākāpō”

from Chordata Bytes II

Megaphonic - 2022



Fishbone, “All We Have is Now”

from Bottle Music for Broken People

Bottles to the Ground - 2023



Four Tet, “Mango Feedback”

from Mango Feedback - Single

Text Records - 2022



The Smile, “We Don't Know What Tomorrow Brings”

from A Light for Attracting Attention

XL Recordings - 2022



Men I Trust, “Oncle Jazz” (cut)

from Oncle Jazz

Independent - 2019

