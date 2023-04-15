The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
Weekly Program
Indigenous in Music with Larry K - Dustin Harder Prairie Soul in our Spotlight Interview (Blues, Rock)

From: Larry K Email
Series: Indigenous in Music with Larry K
Length: 01:56:00
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome back from Winnipeg, Manitoba. Singer, songwriter and Entrepreneur. Dustin Harder Prairie Soul is in the house. He has new music out, fresh off the press, visit us on our music page at www.IndigenousinMusic.com to read all about him. Along with the radio premier with Jeronimo Paulette and his new tune "Spirit World." Enjoy music from Dustin Harder Prairie Soul Mike Bern Ailaika Elastic Bond The Sober Junkie Irv Lyons Jr. Qacung, Airjazz Mike Paul Latin Vibe Indigenous in Music Interview Adrian Sutherland MATCITIM The Northstars, Geronimo Paulette, Kevin Talley Aysanabee Blackbird Dan L'initie', Gator Beaulieu Digging Roots Novalima, Zeb Ozomatli, Slightly Stupid Mariame Latin Vibe Lacey Hill Angel Baribeau Doctor Nativo Celeigh Cardinal The Deeds, Patti Lamoureux and much much more. Visit us on our home page at www.IndigenousinMusicandArts.org and find our all about us and our programs and visit our SAY Magazine Library with all our featured guests.
If you are playing our show, let us know. I will give you a shout out.!

00:58:00 1 April 15, 2023
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 