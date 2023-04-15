Summary:

Indigenous in Music with Larry K - Dustin Harder Prairie Soul in our Spotlight Interview (Blues, Rock)



Series: Indigenous in Music with Larry K

Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome back from Winnipeg, Manitoba. Singer, songwriter and Entrepreneur. Dustin Harder Prairie Soul is in the house. He has new music out, fresh off the press, visit us on our music page at www.IndigenousinMusic.com to read all about him. Along with the radio premier with Jeronimo Paulette and his new tune "Spirit World." Enjoy music from Dustin Harder Prairie Soul Mike Bern Ailaika Elastic Bond The Sober Junkie Irv Lyons Jr. Qacung, Airjazz Mike Paul Latin Vibe Indigenous in Music Interview Adrian Sutherland MATCITIM The Northstars, Geronimo Paulette, Kevin Talley Aysanabee Blackbird Dan L'initie', Gator Beaulieu Digging Roots Novalima, Zeb Ozomatli, Slightly Stupid Mariame Latin Vibe Lacey Hill Angel Baribeau Doctor Nativo Celeigh Cardinal The Deeds, Patti Lamoureux and much much more. Visit us on our home page at www.IndigenousinMusicandArts.org and find our all about us and our programs and visit our SAY Magazine Library with all our featured guests.