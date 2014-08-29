I'm laying low with a virus this week, so I've dusted off another show I co-hosted with Vlad Cuiujuclu, this one from way back on August 29, 2014; it's about the music of Ukraine and we broadcasted it the same month when Russia first invaded the Donbas region, the precursor to today's full scale war between Russia and Ukraine
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Enver Ismaylov | Ukraine | Shche Ne Vrmela Ukraina | YouTube video | 2014 Vopli Vidopliassova | Ukraine | Gorila Sosna | Muzika | Gala | 1997 Poza | Ukraine-Moldova-Netherlands | Oi, Kuvala Zozoulenka | Diadromes: Original Klezmer And Gipsy Music From The Streets Of Odessa | Raumer | 1997 Ukrainska Selska Orchestra | Ukraine | Kolomyjka Lubka | Ukrainian Village Music: Historic Recordings 1928-1933 | Arhoolie | 192x Burdon | Ukraine | Zozulechka | Divitsia (The Maiden) | Nash Format | 2013
5'nizza | Ukraine | Nemaie Kul' | O'5 | Grand | 2005 DakhaBrakha | Ukraine | Tataryn-Bratko | Na Dobranich | Guta | 2006 Karikatura | USA | Brighton Beach | Live At WRIR July 11, 2014 | 2014 Vopli Vidopliassova | Ukraine | Galju Prihod | Kraina Mriy | BSA | 1994
Yuriy Gurzhy-Russendisko & Friends vs. Zelwer | Germany-Ukraine-France) | Immigrant Radio / Soldier Tufaiev Abroad | Electric Gypsyland 2 | Crammed | 2006 Stelsi | Ukraine | Tam Na Gori | Tam … | self-released | 2005 Los Colorados | Ukraine | I Like To Move It (Robert Soko remix) | BalkanBeats Soundlab | Piranha | 2012
Konsonans Retro | Ukraine | Shabes Nign | A Podolian Affair | Oriente | 2007 Zdob Si Zdub | Moldova | Nistru | Basta Mafia (Romanian Edition) | MediaPro Music | 2013