Global A Go-Go
I'm laying low with a virus this week, so I've dusted off another show I co-hosted with Vlad Cuiujuclu, this one from way back on August 29, 2014; it's about the music of Ukraine and we broadcasted it the same month when Russia first invaded the Donbas region, the precursor to today's full scale war between Russia and Ukraine
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Enver Ismaylov | Ukraine | Shche Ne Vrmela Ukraina | YouTube video | 2014
Vopli Vidopliassova | Ukraine | Gorila Sosna | Muzika | Gala | 1997
Poza | Ukraine-Moldova-Netherlands | Oi, Kuvala Zozoulenka | Diadromes: Original Klezmer And Gipsy Music From The Streets Of Odessa | Raumer | 1997
Ukrainska Selska Orchestra | Ukraine | Kolomyjka Lubka | Ukrainian Village Music: Historic Recordings 1928-1933 | Arhoolie | 192x
Burdon | Ukraine | Zozulechka | Divitsia (The Maiden) | Nash Format | 2013

5'nizza | Ukraine | Nemaie Kul' | O'5 | Grand | 2005
DakhaBrakha | Ukraine | Tataryn-Bratko | Na Dobranich | Guta | 2006
Karikatura | USA | Brighton Beach | Live At WRIR July 11, 2014 | 2014
Vopli Vidopliassova | Ukraine | Galju Prihod | Kraina Mriy | BSA | 1994

Yuriy Gurzhy-Russendisko & Friends vs. Zelwer | Germany-Ukraine-France) | Immigrant Radio / Soldier Tufaiev Abroad | Electric Gypsyland 2 | Crammed | 2006
Stelsi | Ukraine | Tam Na Gori | Tam … | self-released | 2005
Los Colorados | Ukraine | I Like To Move It (Robert Soko remix) | BalkanBeats Soundlab | Piranha | 2012

Konsonans Retro | Ukraine | Shabes Nign | A Podolian Affair | Oriente | 2007
Zdob Si Zdub | Moldova | Nistru | Basta Mafia (Romanian Edition) | MediaPro Music | 2013

Enver Izmaylov | Ukraine | Haytarma | YouTube video | 2014
Dobranotch | Russia | Kadinja | Chtob Dusha Razvernulas | Kajlas | 2001

RotFront | Ukraine-Germany-Hungary-Australia | VisaFree | VisaFree | Essay | 2011
Vopli Vidopliassova | Ukraine | Vesna | Muzika | Gala | 1997
Okean Elzy | Ukraine | Z Neyu | Zemlya | Supersymmetry | 2013
Gogol Bordello | Ukraine-Russia-Israel-USA | Occurrence On The Border (Hopping On A Gypsy-Pogo Stick) | Multi Kontra Culti Vs. Irony | Rubric | 2002

Golem | USA | Train Across Ukraine | Citizen Boris | JDub | 2009

02:00:00 1 April 14, 2023
Richmond VA USA
