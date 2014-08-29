April 16, 2023: Global A Go-Go Classico - Ukraine with Vlad Cuiujuclu

Summary: I'm laying low with a virus this week, so I've dusted off another show I co-hosted with Vlad Cuiujuclu, this one from way back on August 29, 2014; it's about the music of Ukraine and we broadcasted it the same month when Russia first invaded the Donbas region, the precursor to today's full scale war between Russia and Ukraine

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Enver Ismaylov | Ukraine | Shche Ne Vrmela Ukraina | YouTube video | 2014

Vopli Vidopliassova | Ukraine | Gorila Sosna | Muzika | Gala | 1997

Poza | Ukraine-Moldova-Netherlands | Oi, Kuvala Zozoulenka | Diadromes: Original Klezmer And Gipsy Music From The Streets Of Odessa | Raumer | 1997

Ukrainska Selska Orchestra | Ukraine | Kolomyjka Lubka | Ukrainian Village Music: Historic Recordings 1928-1933 | Arhoolie | 192x

Burdon | Ukraine | Zozulechka | Divitsia (The Maiden) | Nash Format | 2013



5'nizza | Ukraine | Nemaie Kul' | O'5 | Grand | 2005

DakhaBrakha | Ukraine | Tataryn-Bratko | Na Dobranich | Guta | 2006

Karikatura | USA | Brighton Beach | Live At WRIR July 11, 2014 | 2014

Vopli Vidopliassova | Ukraine | Galju Prihod | Kraina Mriy | BSA | 1994



Yuriy Gurzhy-Russendisko & Friends vs. Zelwer | Germany-Ukraine-France) | Immigrant Radio / Soldier Tufaiev Abroad | Electric Gypsyland 2 | Crammed | 2006

Stelsi | Ukraine | Tam Na Gori | Tam … | self-released | 2005

Los Colorados | Ukraine | I Like To Move It (Robert Soko remix) | BalkanBeats Soundlab | Piranha | 2012



Konsonans Retro | Ukraine | Shabes Nign | A Podolian Affair | Oriente | 2007

Zdob Si Zdub | Moldova | Nistru | Basta Mafia (Romanian Edition) | MediaPro Music | 2013



Enver Izmaylov | Ukraine | Haytarma | YouTube video | 2014

Dobranotch | Russia | Kadinja | Chtob Dusha Razvernulas | Kajlas | 2001



RotFront | Ukraine-Germany-Hungary-Australia | VisaFree | VisaFree | Essay | 2011

Vopli Vidopliassova | Ukraine | Vesna | Muzika | Gala | 1997

Okean Elzy | Ukraine | Z Neyu | Zemlya | Supersymmetry | 2013

Gogol Bordello | Ukraine-Russia-Israel-USA | Occurrence On The Border (Hopping On A Gypsy-Pogo Stick) | Multi Kontra Culti Vs. Irony | Rubric | 2002



Golem | USA | Train Across Ukraine | Citizen Boris | JDub | 2009



