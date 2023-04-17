The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
and the rise of the so-called Blue Economy
Weekly Program
Seaweed farmers Mwanasiti Mkuu and Tima Mohammed Yusi; Dr. Jacqueline Uku, senior research scientist at the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Institute in Mombasa
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Kibuyuni Seaweed Self-Help Group in Shimoni, Kwale County, Kenya, was established by the community in 2010. This was after 2 years of trials of seaweed farming conducted by the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI). The community was selected for the project for geographical reasons, but has succeeded due to community solidarity and leadership. They have found value-added uses for the seaweed they raise such as food, soap and shampoo, as well as selling directly to processors. The funds have changed their families' lives for the better, including fixing houses and paying for their children's education. Two farmers speak, then scientist and international oceans diplomat Dr. Jacqueline Uku talks about the science and politics around the so-called Blue Economy, and some of its benefits and risks.
Produced by Diana Wanyonyi, Series Producer, Frieda Werden

00:28:46 1 April 17, 2023
Kenya, Canada
