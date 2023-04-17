Summary: Kibuyuni Seaweed Self-Help Group in Shimoni, Kwale County, Kenya, was established by the community in 2010. This was after 2 years of trials of seaweed farming conducted by the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI). The community was selected for the project for geographical reasons, but has succeeded due to community solidarity and leadership. They have found value-added uses for the seaweed they raise such as food, soap and shampoo, as well as selling directly to processors. The funds have changed their families' lives for the better, including fixing houses and paying for their children's education. Two farmers speak, then scientist and international oceans diplomat Dr. Jacqueline Uku talks about the science and politics around the so-called Blue Economy, and some of its benefits and risks.