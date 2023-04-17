We celebrate Earth Day on The Childrens Hour with students working to save the environment around them.RiverXchangeis a program that partners with schools in Albuquerque, which is nestled along the Rio Grande, to create projects that protect our precious environment.Kids learn how to make the environment around them better using the RiverXchange Project inside their classrooms over the course of a school year, tackling problems like food waste, littering, and planting trees.We also learn about Senator Gaylord Nelson, the founder of Earth Day in the United States, from our friends at PBS Wisconsin Education.
In this episode we hear directly from kids about the impact this program has had on their classrooms, their schools, and themselves. We hear from kids in Albuquerque New Mexico at Zia Elementary School, students in Mr. Rogers' class at North Valley Academy, and at Mission Avenue Elementary. Also thanks to the kids and teachers who submitted content for this episode.
Celebrate Earth Day with us, honoring rivers with RiverXchange.This episode is mixed with great music celebrating the Earth, and especially our precious rivers.
This episode was recorded in the field by RiverXchange teachers across Albuquerque, New Mexico. This episode was produced by Senior Producer, Christina Stella with help from Katie Stone, Executive Producer.
Executive Producer: Katie Stone Senior Producer: Christina Stella PBS Wisconsin Education Recordings by RiverXchange
Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00.
The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.
The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.
Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.
We are happy to make station tags. Just reach out to us at info@childrenshour.org
Learn more about us, get photos from our shows, links on our themes, and more at http://ChildrensHour.org
Earth Day - Rivers
We celebrate Earth Day on The Childrens Hour with students working to save the environment around them. RiverXchange is a program that partners with schools on the Rio Grande to create projects that protect our precious environment.
00:58:00
1
April 17, 2023
Recorded in the field by RiverExchange teachers and participating classrooms, and produced at the Sunspot Solar Studio in Albuquerque New Mexico