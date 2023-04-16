The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Phabz, “Angel”
from Angel - Single
Phabz - 2020

Wunmi, New Single "Empty Vision" (excerpt -official release on April 28)
from "Empty Vision"
Wunmigirl

https://wunmi.bandcamp.com/track/see-me

Wunmi, “Empty Vision - DJ Ausar REMIX” (excerpt - official release on April 28)
from Empty Vision
wunmigirl

FIRE ISLAND and Loleatta Holloway, “Shout to the top”
from Shout to the top
JBO

Prince, “I Feel for You (Acoustic Demo)”
from I Feel for You (Acoustic Demo) / I Feel for You - Single
Rhino/Warner Records - 2019

Say She She, “Apple of My Eye”
from Prism
Karma Chief Records - 2022

Say She She, “Forget Me Not”
from Forget Me Not - Single
Karma Chief Records - 2022

Say She She, “Blow My Mind”
from Blow My Mind - Single
Karma Chief Records - 2022

El Michels Affair, “Unathi (feat. Piya Malik)”
from Yeti Season
Big Crown Records - 2021

Digable Planets, “Dog It”
from Blowout Comb
Pendulum Records - 1994

Charles Mingus, “Alice's Wonderland”
from Wonderland
United Artists Jazz

Grafitti Rock, “excerpt featuring Run DMC, Kool Moe Dee, Special K and Shannon”
from Grafitti Rock pilot episode : June 28, 1984
youtube video

Fat Boys, “Can You Feel It?”
from Fat Boys
Tin Pan Apple - 1984

LL COOL J, “I Can't Live Without My Radio”
from Radio
Mercury Records - 1985

Gifted 4, “Sounds of the Mic”
from Jive Singles
Jive/Legacy - 2022

Jah Shaka, “Dance WIcked”
from Dub Symphony
Mango

Jah Shaka and ASWAD, “Rockers Delight”
from Jah Shaka meets ASWAD in Addis Ababa studio
Jah Shaka Music

Lenny Kravitz, “My Love”
from Are You Gonna Go My Way
Virgin Records - 1993

S Dharmanto, “Dondong Apa Salak”
from Popular Songs from Central Java
Evergereen

Mother Love Bone, “Stargazer”
from Apple
Island Def Jam

Men I Trust, “Say Can You Hear (Album V)”
from Oncle Jazz
Independent - 2019

Download Program Podcast
01:55:08 1 April 16, 2023
 01:55:08  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 