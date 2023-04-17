17.4.23. The Canadian Electronic Top 10

Subtitle: Counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sean Savage

Summary: Released on Mondays and playable for the whole week, this 100% CANCON 58min show counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favorites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca

Credits: 2023 Sean Savage

Notes: The Canadian Electronic Top 10 counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favourites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to.



seansavage.ca

All Socials: @themixsessions



01. Kx5, Elderbrook - When I Talk

02. Bob Moses, CRi - Hanging On (CRi Remix)

03. Jayda G - Circle Back Around

04. Sebb Junior, Hatiras - Breathe (Feel Fine) - Radio Edit

05. Paul Chin - Variant Dodge



CLASSIC CUT

06. PJ - Happy Days (Unreleased Mix)



07. Daniel Dubb, Kyla Millette - On My Mind

08. Somna, Sarah de Warren - Satellites



FRESHLY PRESSED

09.Tony Romanello - Give It Up



10. Kelland, WAILD - All I Wanted

11. HNTR - Oh Please



ONE TO WATCH

12. SOMMA, SHELLS - Howl (Extended Mix)



13. DVBBS - After Hours





