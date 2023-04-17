Released on Mondays and playable for the whole week, this 100% CANCON 58min show counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favorites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
2023 Sean Savage
The Canadian Electronic Top 10 counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favourites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to.
seansavage.ca All Socials: @themixsessions
01. Kx5, Elderbrook - When I Talk 02. Bob Moses, CRi - Hanging On (CRi Remix) 03. Jayda G - Circle Back Around 04. Sebb Junior, Hatiras - Breathe (Feel Fine) - Radio Edit 05. Paul Chin - Variant Dodge
CLASSIC CUT 06. PJ - Happy Days (Unreleased Mix)
07. Daniel Dubb, Kyla Millette - On My Mind 08. Somna, Sarah de Warren - Satellites
FRESHLY PRESSED 09.Tony Romanello - Give It Up
10. Kelland, WAILD - All I Wanted 11. HNTR - Oh Please
ONE TO WATCH 12. SOMMA, SHELLS - Howl (Extended Mix)