Credits: TITLE: Maxwell Swing PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Flapperjack PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Back Roads PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions Advertising sales: Contact us directly Content hosting services: Audioport, Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud Producer: Made Man Bob
Co hosts : Made Man Brent, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob SIPS – On this episode we discuss whisky from Black Bull and Kaiyo. Yeah, this is NOT that mass market blended Scotch you typically are thinking about. There is some really great blended Scotch and this is a solid example from Black Bull. Very fascinating story of a Japanese chestnut barrel at sea. We’re not sure what’s better, the back story or the whisky itself. We will be discussing this wine and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:
Black Bull Kyloe Blended Scotch Whisky 4 SIPS Black Bull 12 Year Blended Scotch Whisky 4 SIPS Black Bull 21 Yr Blended Scotch Whisky 4 SIPS Black Bull 40 Yr Blended Scotch Whisky 5 SIPS Kaiyo Whisky – The Single 3 SIPS Kaiyo Whisky – Mizunara 4 SIPS Kaiyo Whisky – Cask Strength Mizunara 5 SIPS Kaiyo Whisky – The Kuri – Chesnut 4 SIPS info@sipssudsandsmokes.com TW- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf. Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast. Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads Download your copy here: https://amzn.to/2Xblorc The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”