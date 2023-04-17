Notes: Bull in a whisky shop

Co hosts : Made Man Brent, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob

SIPS – On this episode we discuss whisky from Black Bull and Kaiyo. Yeah, this is NOT that mass market blended Scotch you typically are thinking about. There is some really great blended Scotch and this is a solid example from Black Bull. Very fascinating story of a Japanese chestnut barrel at sea. We’re not sure what’s better, the back story or the whisky itself. We will be discussing this wine and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:



Black Bull Kyloe Blended Scotch Whisky 4 SIPS

Black Bull 12 Year Blended Scotch Whisky 4 SIPS

Black Bull 21 Yr Blended Scotch Whisky 4 SIPS

Black Bull 40 Yr Blended Scotch Whisky 5 SIPS

Kaiyo Whisky – The Single 3 SIPS

Kaiyo Whisky – Mizunara 4 SIPS

Kaiyo Whisky – Cask Strength Mizunara 5 SIPS

Kaiyo Whisky – The Kuri – Chesnut 4 SIPS

