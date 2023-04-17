The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
 One Tan Hand Productions
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Audioport, Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud
Producer: Made Man Bob
Bull in a whisky shop
@kaiyowhisky1 @BlackBullWhisky #whisky #whiskey #podcast #radioshow #foodpodcast

Co hosts : Made Man Brent, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob
SIPS – On this episode we discuss whisky from Black Bull and Kaiyo. Yeah, this is NOT that mass market blended Scotch you typically are thinking about. There is some really great blended Scotch and this is a solid example from Black Bull. Very fascinating story of a Japanese chestnut barrel at sea. We’re not sure what’s better, the back story or the whisky itself. We will be discussing this wine and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:

Black Bull Kyloe Blended Scotch Whisky 4 SIPS
Black Bull 12 Year Blended Scotch Whisky 4 SIPS
Black Bull 21 Yr Blended Scotch Whisky 4 SIPS
Black Bull 40 Yr Blended Scotch Whisky 5 SIPS
Kaiyo Whisky – The Single 3 SIPS
Kaiyo Whisky – Mizunara 4 SIPS
Kaiyo Whisky – Cask Strength Mizunara 5 SIPS
Kaiyo Whisky – The Kuri – Chesnut 4 SIPS
Episode 513 Download Program Podcast
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
00:52:29 1 April 17, 2023
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
  View Script
    
 00:00:29  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 