Ukraine's Shevchenko builds coalitions under occupation; a Florida lawmaker demonizes trans people; Scotland says no to the U.K.’s gender reform obstruction, Missouri's Attorney General blocks all gender-affirming health care, queer erasure is "Fine" with another Florida lawmaker, Estonian politics and Lithuanian law portend marriage rights, Hungary urges neighbors to report queer families, and Wisconsin's "Rainbowland" first grade teacher is sidelined. Those stories and more this week when you find "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. "NewsWrap" reported this week by Allan Tijamo & Elena Botkin-Levy, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton; Mike Oldfield, The Rolling Stones; Pentatonix; Steely Dan.
