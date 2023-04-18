The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine for the wk of 04-17-23
Weekly Program
Randy Fine; Webster Barnaby; Olena Shevchenko; Cameos: Rev. Troy Perry & Bishop Gene Robinson.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Ukraine's Shevchenko builds coalitions under occupation; a Florida lawmaker demonizes trans people; Scotland says no to the U.K.’s gender reform obstruction, Missouri's Attorney General blocks all gender-affirming health care, queer erasure is "Fine" with another Florida lawmaker, Estonian politics and Lithuanian law portend marriage rights, Hungary urges neighbors to report queer families, and Wisconsin's "Rainbowland" first grade teacher is sidelined.
Those stories and more this week when you find "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. "NewsWrap" reported this week by Allan Tijamo & Elena Botkin-Levy, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton; Mike Oldfield, The Rolling Stones; Pentatonix; Steely Dan.
* * * * * P L E A S E ! * * * * *
$350 for our 35 YEARS?
Now more than ever, your financial support of our charitable nonprofit
will help keep us in ears around the world — and keep us coming to YOUR station!
(we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)
By check:
Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out
P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA
 Online:
This Way Out DONATE
[www.thiswayout.org]
Thank you!
Know anyone with a car to donate?
https://careasy.org/nonprofit/this-way-out
Thanks again!

Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 April 18, 2023
Los Angeles, CA USA
  View Script
    
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 