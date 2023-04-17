Notes: Hey Listeners,



A real mixed bag tonight. I’m totally energized by a long weekend in Brooklyn and I have lots of fun music to share. We’ll start with new releases from local artists Elizabeth Wise and Roger Carroll’s new project recorded Live at Gallery 5 – Sonic Liberation Organization. We’ll also hear from Bio Ritmo and Miramar two bands that feature Marlysse Simmons. We’ll pair those tracks up with a ticket give-away for Big Lazy (featuring Marlysse) at the Richmond Music Hall this Thursday at 7 PM.



Then we’ll hear some vintage soul recordings from Norfolk, some new releases, songs inspired by Creem Magazine issue 3, and a quick preview of some bands I am looking forward to seeing at MerleFest at the end of this month.



Keep it tuned here and enjoy.



The Haberdasher



Elizabeth Wise and Her Guys Shame Reckless Sophistication Planetary Records

Sonic Liberation Organization Moniebah Live at Gallery 5 self

Bio Ritmo Shoe Shine Bionico Locutor Records

Miramar Sin Ti Dedication to Sylvia Rexach Barbès Records

The Elizabeth Wise Band Stuck in Memphis Trouble [Independent]

Lenis Guess How You Gonna Do It The Norfolk Soul Sound - EP Soul7

Dorsey Brockington & Barbara Stant Stormy weather The Story of Lenis Guess Soul7

Jonny Benavidez Slow Down Girl (feat. Cold Diamond & Mink) Penrose Flurry of 45s Penrose Records

Sir Guy & the Rocking Cavaliers Funky Virginia Absolute Funk Vol. 1 Body & Soul

Lenis Guess Workin' for My Baby The Norfolk Soul Sound - EP Soul7

Los Yesterdays Louie, Louie Penrose Flurry of 45s Penrose Records

Barbara Stant Superman The Story of Lenis Guess Tramp Records

Marcus King Can't You Hear Me Knocking Stoned Cold Country: A 60th Anniversary Tribute to the Rolling Stones Broken Bow Records

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy Galicia (feat. Josemi Camona) Canvas Linus Entertainment

Dom Flemons Big Money Blues Traveling Wildfire Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Robbie Fulks Longhair Bluegrass Bluegrass Vacation Compass Records

Big Lazy Dear Trouble Dear Trouble Barbès Records

Nuovo Testamento Heartbeat Heartbeat - Single Discoteca Italia

Katy Kirby Juniper Cool Dry Place Keeled Scales

Lush Ladykillers Lovelife 4AD

Stillhouse Junkies Colorado Bound Small Towns Dark Shadow

Pretty Little Goat 30 Mile Run Big Storm Island Ford Productions

Woody Platt One Last Goodbye (feat. Jerry Douglas, Barry Bales, Rob McCoury, Buddy Melton, Jason Carter & Daren Shumaker) One Last Goodbye Single Melton & Miller Music

Henhouse Prowlers Rich Man's Dream The Departure Henhouse Prowlers

The Brothers Comatose Honky Tonk Women (feat. Rainbow Girls) Ear Snacks Swamp Jam Records

Tanya Tucker Delta Dawn Tanya Tucker EMI Music Nashville (ERN)

Maren Morris Circles Around This Town Humble Quest Columbia Nashville

Nickel Creek Strangers Celebrants Repair Records

