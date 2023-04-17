The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

A real mixed bag tonight. I’m totally energized by a long weekend in Brooklyn and I have lots of fun music to share. We’ll start with new releases from local artists Elizabeth Wise and Roger Carroll’s new project recorded Live at Gallery 5 – Sonic Liberation Organization. We’ll also hear from Bio Ritmo and Miramar two bands that feature Marlysse Simmons. We’ll pair those tracks up with a ticket give-away for Big Lazy (featuring Marlysse) at the Richmond Music Hall this Thursday at 7 PM.

Then we’ll hear some vintage soul recordings from Norfolk, some new releases, songs inspired by Creem Magazine issue 3, and a quick preview of some bands I am looking forward to seeing at MerleFest at the end of this month.

Keep it tuned here and enjoy.

The Haberdasher

Elizabeth Wise and Her Guys Shame Reckless Sophistication Planetary Records
Sonic Liberation Organization Moniebah Live at Gallery 5 self
Bio Ritmo Shoe Shine Bionico Locutor Records
Miramar Sin Ti Dedication to Sylvia Rexach Barbès Records
The Elizabeth Wise Band Stuck in Memphis Trouble [Independent]
Lenis Guess How You Gonna Do It The Norfolk Soul Sound - EP Soul7
Dorsey Brockington & Barbara Stant Stormy weather The Story of Lenis Guess Soul7
Jonny Benavidez Slow Down Girl (feat. Cold Diamond & Mink) Penrose Flurry of 45s Penrose Records
Sir Guy & the Rocking Cavaliers Funky Virginia Absolute Funk Vol. 1 Body & Soul
Lenis Guess Workin' for My Baby The Norfolk Soul Sound - EP Soul7
Los Yesterdays Louie, Louie Penrose Flurry of 45s Penrose Records
Barbara Stant Superman The Story of Lenis Guess Tramp Records
Marcus King Can't You Hear Me Knocking Stoned Cold Country: A 60th Anniversary Tribute to the Rolling Stones Broken Bow Records
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy Galicia (feat. Josemi Camona) Canvas Linus Entertainment
Dom Flemons Big Money Blues Traveling Wildfire Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
Robbie Fulks Longhair Bluegrass Bluegrass Vacation Compass Records
Big Lazy Dear Trouble Dear Trouble Barbès Records
Nuovo Testamento Heartbeat Heartbeat - Single Discoteca Italia
Katy Kirby Juniper Cool Dry Place Keeled Scales
Lush Ladykillers Lovelife 4AD
Stillhouse Junkies Colorado Bound Small Towns Dark Shadow
Pretty Little Goat 30 Mile Run Big Storm Island Ford Productions
Woody Platt One Last Goodbye (feat. Jerry Douglas, Barry Bales, Rob McCoury, Buddy Melton, Jason Carter & Daren Shumaker) One Last Goodbye Single Melton & Miller Music
Henhouse Prowlers Rich Man's Dream The Departure Henhouse Prowlers
The Brothers Comatose Honky Tonk Women (feat. Rainbow Girls) Ear Snacks Swamp Jam Records
Tanya Tucker Delta Dawn Tanya Tucker EMI Music Nashville (ERN)
Maren Morris Circles Around This Town Humble Quest Columbia Nashville
Nickel Creek Strangers Celebrants Repair Records

02:00:00 1 April 17, 2023
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
