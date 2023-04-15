Notes: Voices of the Community in partnership with BAVC Media are producing this 6-episode special series of community dialogues The State of Our Arts & Culture Organizationsin both a live and virtual format and broadcasting as a radio show, television show, and podcast. multi-media / multi-platform The community dialogues feature Arts and Culture organization leaders, funders, and the general public discussing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our Arts and Culture sector. The community dialogues support and cultivate a learning community that will identify, and explore the solutions and actions to stabilize, sustain, diversify, and scale up our Arts and Culture sector.

The 6 part special series from January to December 2023 will leverage and continue Voices of the Community's three-year 105-episode [featuring 27 Arts & Culture Organizations] series on Covid-19s Impact on Nonprofits and BAVC Medias SF Commons' one-year plus experience in producing the series "SF Nonprofit Spotlight" that Voices of the Community helped produce the first episodes for. These two series have created awareness, focusing on the Covid-19 Pandemics impact on our nonprofits, small businesses, and local government along with greater support by the general public, funders, and local government.



One of the overarching issues the series will be addressing is the economic and operational impact the Covid-19 pandemic is having on the viability and the ongoing sustainability of the arts and cultural organizations in San Francisco. The series will spotlight all of the economic and operational issues facing the arts and culture organizations as well as the solutions the organizations are working on along with the identified solutions that the arts and cultural organizations need support from the philanthropic, government, and community/audience to do to help the organizations survive and thrive in the new world order of an on-going pandemic.