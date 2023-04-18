The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Shannon Cosentino-Roush
Long time Sea Change Radio listeners know a thing or two about the challenges of being both a seafood lover and an environmentalist. It’s hard to keep track of which seafoods are sustainable and which involve practices that cause egregious harm to ecosystems and humans alike — so much so that places like the Monterey Bay Aquarium have created handy guides for shopping and ordering at restaurants. Fortunately, there are people dedicated to finding ways to get protein without depleting the planet’s oceans, like our guest today on Sea Change Radio. This week we speak with Shannon Cosentino-Roush, the Chief Strategy Officer of Finless Foods, a start-up that makes a plant-based alternative tuna product and is awaiting federal approval for its cell-based seafood product. We learn about the ins and outs of the alternative seafood industry, look at the exploding popularity of poké bowls, and examine the frontier of cell-based protein manufacturing.

Track: Bully Samba
Artist: Jon Sholle
Album: Catfish For Supper
Label: Rounder
Year: 1996

Track: Big-Eyed Fish
Artist: Dave Matthews Band
Album: Busted Stuff
Label: RCA
Year: 2002

Track: Catfish Blues
Artist: Gregg Allman
Album: One More Try: An Anthology
Label: Capricorn
Year: 1997

00:29:00 1 April 18, 2023
San Francisco
