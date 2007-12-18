Summary: This is the second part of a talk by Daniel Ellsberg that he gave on December 18, 2007 in downtown San Francisco to a small group of members of the Republican Roundtable.



Those were the George W Bush years and it was well known that Ellsberg campaigned against the threats war on Iran. I had permission to film the event and was concerned about a possible confrontation. Half-way through this 29 minute segment Ellsberg responds to a statement that he was advocating treason - to which he gives a legally and historically brilliant response that still applies today, to Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden and all whistleblowers. But in the end he received a good round of applause



This rebroadcast is part of a celebration of the work and life of Daniel Ellsberg. He recently disclosed that he has pancreatic cancer and has only three to six months to live. He has remained active and productive and wrote that his editor knows that he works better under a deadline. And Ellsberg adds Quote: It turns out that I also live better under a deadline!



As of April 18 - there are already over 1300 entries on search engines for Daniel Ellsberg Week in quotation marks. Join in with your memories and appreciation and affection for Daniel Ellsberg.



