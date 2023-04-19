Fascist Courts, Confederate Legislatures...the Divide Sharpens: MAY 1ST GET ORGANIZED FOR REVOLUTION. Andy Zee and Sunsara Taylor on the Developing Situation in the US and the World and Revolutionary May 1st ; Mark Joseph Stern on the Ban on Mifepristone

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Andy Zee, Sunsara Taylor (RNL Show); Mark Joseph Stern (Writer, Slate.com)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Summary: Andy Zee and Sunsara Taylor on the major, sharpening developments in the world: events that reveal the necessity – and the potential – to make advances in getting organized for an actual revolution. They'll talk about how May 1st, the revolutionary holiday, holds the potential for putting such a revolution on the map. Mark Joseph Stern writer at Slate.com on the outrageous court ban on the abortion drug mifepristone, a major escalation in the war on a woman's right to abortion.

Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer

Gary Baca, Engineer

Notes: Broadcast ready with a break at 28:57 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



