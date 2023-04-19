The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Fascist Courts, Confederate Legislatures...the Divide Sharpens: MAY 1ST GET ORGANIZED FOR REVOLUTION. Andy Zee and Sunsara Taylor on the Developing Situation in the US and the World and Revolutionary May 1st ; Mark Joseph Stern on the Ban on Mifepristone
Weekly Program
Andy Zee, Sunsara Taylor (RNL Show); Mark Joseph Stern (Writer, Slate.com)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Andy Zee and Sunsara Taylor on the major, sharpening developments in the world: events that reveal the necessity – and the potential – to make advances in getting organized for an actual revolution. They'll talk about how May 1st, the revolutionary holiday, holds the potential for putting such a revolution on the map. Mark Joseph Stern writer at Slate.com on the outrageous court ban on the abortion drug mifepristone, a major escalation in the war on a woman's right to abortion.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Gary Baca, Engineer
Broadcast ready with a break at 28:57 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

TMSS-230419 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 19, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 